'Theresa May's resignation to escalate pressure on Pound'

The Brexit kerfuffle has hit the Sterling hard. In 2016, when the UK decided to break away from the European Union, Pound lost almost 20 percent of its value against most of its trading partners. Since the beginning of 2018, the currency had been under severe pressure due to talks of a hard Brexit and a continuous slack in the domestic economy hampering the growth in the UK.

In line with its performance in 2018, GBPUSD has depreciated nearly 1 percent in 2019 YTD. GBPINR appreciated 1 percent in this time frame.

The fall in Sterling was on account of the uncertainties related with Brexit and the final nail in the coffin came with the resignation of Theresa May.

In 2018, the strength in the US dollar was due to optimistic datasets from the US. US Core inflation was consistently above the 2 percent target set by the US Fed. In 2018, the US Fed was able to increase interest rates by 25 bps four times during the year, which increased the demand for the US dollar heavily.

However, going forward in 2019, the outlook looks gloomy for the currency as the FOMC does not expect any further rate hikes in 2019 citing slowdown in the domestic economy.

Dual shock for Pound – Can UK recover?

The UK parliament had rejected the Brexit deal in Dec’18 which was secured by Theresa May from EU. However, despite the EU being not ready to renegotiate the deal, it provided the UK with a modified deal that was again rejected by the UK lawmakers.

However, just before the deadline for a hard Brexit, the EU extended the deadline for Brexit till Oct 31, 2019. Meanwhile, when the investors felt that uncertainty regarding Brexit has settled down, the resignation of PM Theresa May came in as a shocker for the market denting the demand for Pound further. Theresa May will be quitting the office on June 7 and the new PM needs to be selected by July 20, 2019.

The coming few months will be very crucial for the UK because it is not just the uncertainty about Brexit but who will be the next PM also decides the fate of Pound. If a Eurosceptic leader is elected then chances for hard Brexit increases many-folds.

Outlook

Amid the dual uncertainty of the UK elections and the approaching Brexit deadline, the volatility in Pound is likely to be very high in the coming months.

Going ahead, the options left with the UK is to approve the current deal provided by EU and move ahead with the process or call for a second referendum and let the people decide like 2016 whether they want to stay in the bloc or not.

Meanwhile, EU chief negotiator Jean-Claude Juncker has already warned the UK that the deal will not be renegotiated after Theresa May announced her resignation.

Globally, the US-China trade war is still escalating between the two giants and the increase in tariffs have already been levied on June 1 with still no deal in sight between the two nations.

Such global uncertainty will only lead to an increase in demand for safe-haven assets and pressurize the cable further. A hard Brexit is still on the cards and cannot be ruled out at this stage and if no substantial progress is made in the coming months then it is likely to drag the GBPUSD pair lower.

Hence, GBPINR Spot (CMP: 88.5) is likely to move lower towards the 85 in a two months time frame.

The author is Research Associate at Angel Broking.

