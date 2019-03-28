App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

There is value in most banking stocks; we prefer corporate banks: Kotak Securities

Majority of the FY20E earnings growth in Nifty will be driven by the banking sector followed by automobiles, and oil & gas sector.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The break-out above the previous peaks could be a function of NDA government coming back to power. If the current NDA formation comes back to power then we could see a broader bull run with new highs being crossed in this calendar year, Rusmik Oza- Head of Fundamental Research, Kotak Securities said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Edited excerpt:

Q: Sensex has rallied 3,000 points in a month. Can this be seen as the start of a fresh bull run?

A: We are still in a bull run. The recent fall in Sensex and Nifty was an on-going correction as both the indices sustained above their respective 200 DMAs. The current rally can re-test the previous highs and fresh rally could start once we break the previous peaks of both Nifty & Sensex.

Rusmik Oza
Rusmik Oza
Head of Fundamental Research|Kotak Securities

    The break-out above the previous peaks could a function of NDA government coming back to power. If the current NDA formation comes back to power then we could see a broader bull run with new highs being crossed in this calendar year.

    Q: The year so far has not been great for IT stocks after a strong last year. Would you take exposure to the sector and what is outlook for the year?

    A: The IT Index is up 25 percent in the last one year and has outperformed the broader indices. Based on our house view, average one year upside in top 6 largecap IT companies works to just around 7 percent.

    Earnings growth in FY20 could disappoint as rupee has appreciated smartly against the USD. Based on US Fed's outlook, it seems the Dollar Index could underperform other currencies, which could remove the currency upside from future earnings growth.

    One needs to be selective in the IT sector. We like HCL Technologies because of valuations and L&T Infotech because of better earnings growth.

    Q: Many banks are at multi-year highs. Is there more value in those banks?

    A: We remain positive on the banking sector. There is value in most banking stocks. Within the banking sector our first preference is toward hard core corporate banks followed by private sector banks.

    Within the PSU banks we prefer only bigger banks. On Price-to-Book Value the sector is still far away from peak valuations. In case of corporate banks the potential earnings growth could mean valuations on future earnings is still not expensive. There is a case of valuations of banks to re-rate as RoEs of most banks is expected to improve in the next two years.

    Q: Autos severely underperformed last year and are continuing to struggle this year. What is your outlook on the sector?

    A: We are more positive on the four-wheeler space as the underperformance has been higher. After a disappointing FY19, we expect earnings growth of four-wheelers to improve in FY20. Currently, we are seeing volume de-growth in the four-wheeler space which could continue for few more months due to higher inventory levels.

    However, after few months we could see volume growth coming back due to correction in inventory levels and a mean reversion in demand. The NBFC liquidity situation could also improve in the next few months.

    This coupled with slightly lower interest rates should help increase auto loans. The risk-reward ratio is favourable for auto stocks (mainly four wheelers) and scope of making money is very high from current levels.

    Q: Analysts believe earnings will be the next trigger once general elections are through. What are your expectations on Q4 and FY20 earnings?

    A: We expect Q4 earnings to remain in line with expectation as nine months of the year have gone and analysts have revised their estimates accordingly after Q3 results.

    For whole of FY19 & FY20, we expect Nifty earnings to grow 12 percent & 25 percent, respectively. Majority of the FY20E earnings growth in Nifty will be driven by the banking sector followed by automobiles, and oil & gas sector.

    Q: What are the major global and domestic risks for the market after elections?

    A: The main factors that can play spoilsport and affect markets negatively are: 1) Formation of a weak third front led coalition government at the center 2) Lower GDP growth due to global slowdown, which could be a function of how the Global Trade war shapes up in the next few months 3) GST collection not coming up to budgeted numbers in FY20, which could put pressure on the Fiscal Deficit and bond yields - thereby impacting equity valuations 4) Disappointment in actual earnings growth versus projections, which could indirectly increase forward PE and impact markets negatively.
    First Published on Mar 28, 2019 10:51 am

    tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

    most popular

    Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

    Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

    Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

    Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

    Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

    Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

    More From

    PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

    Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

    PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

    Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

    Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

    YouTube Music Can Now Play Music Stored Locally on Android Phones

    'Get Out' Director Jordan Peele Not Interested in Casting a 'White Dud ...

    Xiaomi Mi 9X With 48-Megapixel Leaks Could Launch in India As Mi A3: P ...

    All-women Polling Booths To be Set Up in 40 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Seat ...

    What happens if there is another terror attack before the Lok Sabha el ...

    Raghuram Rajan questions Narendra Modi's minimum government,maximum go ...

    Mission Shakti: By adding anti-satellite weapon to arsenal, India has ...

    General elections 2019: Congress' income scheme is a political necessi ...

    Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 crore; BJP supporter ...

    CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 11,500 ahead ...

    Nifty IT rises over 1 percent as HCL Tech, Infosys gain

    Here's why Mahesh Patil of Aditya Birla Sun Life is bullish on auto st ...

    Indian market can gain 20-25% in next 12 months, says Arvind Sanger of ...

    Sterling Biotech Rs 8,100 cr bank fraud: ED claims Sandesara family mi ...

    Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP's inclusion of youths from non-political ...

    Brexit latest news: Theresa May pledges to resign on condition that MP ...

    Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL leaked with 64 GB storage, Iris colour op ...

    Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

    India Open 2019: Journeyman Subhankar Dey revels in giant-killing act ...

    Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

    Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

    Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Small-budget films must look to OTT platforms ...

    Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor dissolve the Katrina Kaif hate club, start ...

    RAW: Uncovering real-life spies that did a great deed for India’s sa ...

    Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

    Aamir Khan reveals why he refused food at Shah Rukh Khan's house party ...

    Notebook: Salman Khan's special screening attracted all his well wishe ...

    Is Vidya Balan playing Mayawati on the silver screen?

    Salman Khan and Salim Khan spotted at Notebook's special screening!

    Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

    Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes rep ...
    Loading...
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Available On
    PCI DSS Compliant
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
    Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.