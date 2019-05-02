App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

There is scope for further rate cuts by RBI: Paul Kitney, Daiwa Capital

"The comments from the US Fed relate to near-term technical issues regarding pricing in the US," said Kitney.

The US Federal Reserve on May 1 held interest rates steady and signalled little appetite to adjust them any time soon.

To gauge the impact of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s statement on emerging markets and India in particular, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Paul Kitney, the chief equity strategist at Daiwa Capital Markets.

"The comments from the US Fed relate to near-term technical issues regarding pricing in the US. I think not Fed but implicit is that the disinflationary impact from the previous fall in oil prices is probably now worked its way through. So what the US Fed is focusing on is probably reaction function. It is not only the impact of a strong labour market, which affects the upper cap, which doesn’t move much. However, inflation expectation is important and they have been shifting upwards recently and that is behind some of those announcements," said Kitney.

With regards to emerging markets, he said, "India remains our top market in Asia ex-Japan. The 20 percent consensus earnings growth in 2019 would be the key driver and there is further scope for rate cuts by RBI".

According to Kitney, "The flattish performance of the Sensex is driven by elections in India but would clear very soon and expect the upside for the Sensex. The focus would be on domestic sectors like financials, particularly the private sector banks and consumer infrastructure plays."

First Published on May 2, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Sensex

