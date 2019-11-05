App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

There is now earnings stability, corporate tax cut has helped: Gautam Duggad, Motilal Oswal

In cement sector, he prefers UltraTech in largecaps and JK Cement among midcaps.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gautam Duggad, head of Research-Institutional Equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that the house is positive on financials, consumer and IT space while it prefers Maruti in the auto sector. However, he said the house is not positive on capital goods.

"The sectors where we have a positive viewpoint are financials, consumer and IT. In capital goods...everyone has a positive view on L&T because that becomes a default play on the capex cycle. However, where is the capex cycle right now from domestic investment viewpoint? I have no visibility," said Duggad in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

On the market front overall, Duggad said: "So far we have seen Nifty EPS stable for FY20 and also earnings upgrade and downgrades almost stable now at 1:1. Last quarter it was 3:1. Obviously, the tax cuts have helped."

Close

He further said that we might end the year with 10-12 percent EPS growth for Nifty.

related news

In cement sector, he prefers UltraTech in largecaps and JK Cement among midcaps.

Source: CNBC-TV18

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.