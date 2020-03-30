App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Theleme Master Fund picks up HDFC Bank shares worth Rs 280cr

According to the block deal data available on NSE, Theleme Master Fund bought 31,07,852 shares of HDFC Bank at an average price of Rs 901 valuing the transaction at Rs 280 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Theleme Master Fund, a UK-based hedge fund, on Monday picked up more than 31 lakh shares of HDFC Bank for Rs 280 crore through an open market transaction. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE. - ODI offloaded 31,07,852 shares at an average price of Rs 901.

According to the block deal data available on NSE, Theleme Master Fund bought 31,07,852 shares of HDFC Bank at an average price of Rs 901 valuing the transaction at Rs 280 crore.

Shares of HDFC Bank dropped 8.12 per cent to settle at 831 on NSE on Monday.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 08:49 pm

tags #Business #HDFC Bank #Market news

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.