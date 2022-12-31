 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Year the Long Stock Market Rally Ended

New York Times
Dec 31, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

How fast inflation and high interest rates upended markets across the globe.

Jan. 3, the first day of market trading in 2022, looked like just another day in a stock rally that began when Barack Obama was still president. The S&P 500 hit a record high. Tesla, the company that upturned the auto industry and made many investors rich, rose 13.5% and came close to its own all-time peak.

That Monday, it turned out, was actually the end of a market that for more than a decade had gone mostly in one direction, with the S&P 500 rising more than 600% since March 2009.

Just two days later, the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its previous meeting — a typically routine event on Wall Street — revealing that policymakers at the central bank were so worried about inflation that they thought they might need to accelerate how fast they raised interest rates.

Investors took it badly, causing the S&P 500 to tumble 1.9% and sparking a stock sell-off that set the stage for the rest of the year.

The past 12 months have marked a generational shift for financial markets as the Fed, racing to contain the worst inflation in decades, repeatedly jacked up interest rates. Its efforts have begun to pay off: Price increases have been slowing recently.

But the Fed’s drastic actions to slow the U.S. economy, the world’s largest, have had widespread consequences.