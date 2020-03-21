The week gone by: Top 10 developments that created a buzz in the market last week

A man reacts as he looks at a screen displaying the Sensex results outside the Bombay Stock Exchange building, Mumbai, March 12. REUTERS

The Indian market witnessed one of its worst weeks since the 2008 market crash as benchmark indices plunged more than 12 percent each while the bigger cut was seen in the BSE Small-cap index which plunged 14 percent, and the Mid-cap index fell nearly 12 percent for the week ended March 20.

Tracking global selloff, investors’ losses were more than Rs 13 lakh crore in a week. The average market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies fell from Rs 129.26 lakh crore registered on March 13 to Rs 116.09 lakh crore as on March 20.

More than 90 percent of the stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index gave negative returns. As many as 313 stocks in the BSE500 index fell 10-50 percent. This included names such as Eicher Motors, MRF, Tata Coffee, Granules India, V-Mart, Uco Bank, Godrej Properties, Can Fin Homes Titan Company and Future Lifestyle among others.

Here are the top 10 developments that created a buzz in the market last week:

Rising cases of Covid-19: Rising cases of coronavirus continued creating panic in the market during the week.

There are at least 265 active reported cases of the novel coronavirus in India right now. The Union Health Ministry has said that 23 people have recovered so far, but four have died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on Friday, appealed citizens to show 'resolve and patience' to tide over the crisis. He has called for 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

US Fed cut rates, take fiscal measures: In a series of steps to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the economy, US Fed cut rates and opened dollar swap lines for nine additional foreign central banks. US Fed slashed interest rates twice in two weeks and the largest in Fed history, bringing the rates between 0 and .25 percent.

BOE cut rates to 0.1 percent: Following the US Fed's move, Bank of England slashed interest rates to a record-low 0.1 percent. It also added 200 billion pounds to its asset-purchase program in its latest emergency action to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

RBI announced fiscal measures: The Reserve Bank of India did not slash interest rates but announced liquidity measures to help the country's financial system to counter the impact of the virus pandemic. Aimed at infusing more liquidity in the financial system, the central bank proposed to conduct another 6 months US dollar/rupee sell-buy swap on March 23.

RBI said it will conduct LTRO (long-term repo operation) in multiple tranches up to a total amount of Rs 1 lakh crore at the policy rate. This will be followed by a review of the performance of LTRO.

Also, the central bank will buy government bonds worth Rs 30,000 crore through open market operations (OMO) in two tranches. The auctions are scheduled to be conducted on March 24 and 30.

Moratorium on Yes Bank lifted: The moratorium on Yes Bank was lifted on March 18 at 6 pm. A new board will assume the position on March 26 and administrator will vacate office, said the central bank's governor.

The Reserve Bank of India on March 20 appointed R Gandhi, former RBI Deputy Governor, and Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, Associate Professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, as additional directors to the board of Yes Bank.

SEBI relaxed results announcement norm: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 19 allowed listed companies to defer the disclosure of Q4 and annual earnings by 45 days to June 30.

The move by the market regulator comes amid the fast-spreading novel coronavirus which has led to the shutdown of business establishments across the world.

Supreme Court dealt a blow to telcos: The Supreme Court (SC) on March 18 pulled up telecom companies and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for undertaking a 'self-assessment' of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Hearing the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) plea on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case, a bench of the Supreme Court of India held that no further objections to its orders would be allowed against payable dues.

In its order, the three-judge bench led by Justice Mishra, and comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah held that no self-assessment can be done and no further objection would be entertained. “All dues as per our judgement will have to be paid, including interest and penalty. The Solicitor General had filed a plea seeking reasonable time, we will consider this plea on the next date,” the order stated.

The rupee dropped to fresh record low: The rupee settled 8 paise lower at a fresh lifetime low of 75.20 against the US dollar on March 20 as the forex market continued to grapple with economic uncertainties due to fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil at multi-decade lows: US crude tumbled 10.7 percent on Friday and posted its biggest weekly decline since the 1991 Gulf War as the coronavirus epidemic dried up global demand, reported Reuters.

US crude prices notched a weekly loss of 29 percent, the steepest since the outset of the US-Iraq Gulf War in 1991. Brent crude dropped by 20 percent. Both benchmarks have dropped for four straight weeks.

Morgan Stanley warns of global recession: Factoring the worst, Morgan Stanley in a note on March 17, warned investors that the seismic waves of COVID-19 are likely to trigger a global recession.

Under the base case scenario for India, Morgan Stanley estimates India’s growth rate at around 4.5 percent till Q4CY20, and in bear case, it could be near 4 percent.

The above report is compiled from agency feeds and information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.