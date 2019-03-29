App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Voda-Idea rights issue: A Rs 25,000 crore offer you might still want to think about

The ratio of the rights issue is at 87:38, meaning for every 38 shares held you have the right to buy 87 shares. The issue price is at Rs 12.5 – a massive discount of 56 percent from the current price of Rs 28.50.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shreesh Biradar

India’s third largest telecom Vodafone Idea player has announced a rights issue and it’s huge.

The telecom company said in its BSE filing that it is planning to raise Rs 25,000 crore via a rights issue.

Vodafone Idea has proposed to issue 2000 crore new share in a rights issue. (They only have about 870 crore shares now, so it’s a massive dilution)

related news

The ratio of the rights issue is at 87:38, meaning for every 38 shares held you have the right to buy 87 shares. The issue price is at Rs 12.5 – a massive discount of 56 percent from the current price of Rs 28.50.

The record date for the same is April 2, 2019. Effectively you will need to buy at least 38 shares on or before 28 March 2019 to be eligible for the rights issue. The bidding for rights issue is between 10-24 April 2019.

Why Rights Issue – A Bit Of Background

Considering the dominant position of Reliance Jio in the market, Idea is finding it tough to compete. Debt on Idea's books has piled up to Rs 1,23,660 crore at the end of Dec 2018.

Idea has paid roughly Rs 7,750 crore as finance cost in the last four quarters. Also, the 5G spectrum auction is round the corner. Idea has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 10,700 crore in last four quarters itself.

Idea plans to pay a part of its debt via rights issue. Post payment of 25,000  crore towards debt settlement, its outstanding debt will be still at an astounding number of Rs 98,500 crore.

Furthermore, Idea will have nearly Rs 20,000 crore debt maturing before FY21. So chances are it needs more rounds of funding.

The rights issue needs a massive subscription and the idea of a rights issue is to ensure that promoters participate and a low enough price is offered.

In any case, if you are willing to apply for the rights issue, below is how you calculate your effective price of buying post allotment of rights.

How To Calculate Effective Buy Price

Assume you have bought 38 shares at March 28 price of Rs 28.50. Then your effective buy price can be calculated as below.

  • You bought 38 shares for a sum of Rs 1,083 (Rs 28.50 being buy price) before the record date. You will be eligible for 87 shares under the rights issue. The rights issue buy value will be at 87*12.5, which is Rs 1087.50

  • Your total investment will be 1083 (old shares) + 1087.5 (value of rights issue) = Rs 2170.50

  • You will be holding 125 (38 + 87) shares post rights issue, hence each share will cost you approximately 17.364. If the stock price goes below that post record date, then you will be making a loss.


Even if Idea isn’t a great investment (it might be, but doesn’t look like it) there could be an immediate opportunity in the structuring.

Is There Some Kind of Arbitrage?

There is a small window of opportunity. There is a high likelihood that the issue doesn’t get fully subscribed.

Of the 25,000 crore the promoters (Birla and Vodafone) will put in about 18,250 crore but the remaining 6,750 crore has to come from other investors. That’s likely to be undersubscribed.

Idea

You can bid for more than your quota too. If there is an undersubscription, you’ll get a higher allocation of shares at the Rs. 12.50 price than your share ratio entitles you for.

How It Might Work

To be eligible for the rights issue, you need to own at least 38 shares.

  • Buy 38 shares at the current price of 28.50 for a total price of Rs 1,083.

  • Once you are eligible for the rights issue, you can bid rights for how much ever quantity you wish for. Lets say, we bid for 1,000 shares. You’ll have to mark a lien of Rs. 12,500 on your bank account.

  • Assume we get 500 shares (due to undersubscription by others) allotted at Rs 12.50, with a buy value of Rs 6,250.

  • Now our effective buy value is 1083 (old shares) + 6250 (value of rights issue) = Rs 7,333.

  • You will be holding 538 shares post rights issue. Thus your effective buy price will be at Rs 13.63.

  • Assume the price on the record date is Rs 28.5o, post record date price will adjust to Rs 17.35, if the issue gets fully subscribed.

  • Your effective price being 13.63, you will make a neat Rs 2000. A return of 27.30 percent on your investment!


This is not risk free, of course, and involves some faith in Idea’s stock price. If there’s undersubscription, the price can fall dramatically.

You could attempt to hedge out some of this risk by shorting a future, but do remember that means you should apply for at least 20,000 shares of Idea (that will be around the new lot size).

Risks Involved.

You Don’t Get Allotted More Shares

Assume you get only 87 shares (which is guaranteed, if you hold 38 shares). Then post record date, the price adjusts accordingly. Even if it share price falls to Rs 10 (a 42 percent fall!), at maximum you will be losing Rs 920.

Price Falls More Than 30 percent Post Record Date.

Assume you get allotted and post record date, price falls to say Rs 10, then in all you will be making a loss of Rs 1,950. That’s a 26 percent loss for a fall in the price of 43 percent. A risk you have to analyse for yourself.

The bet here is on two things viz. you get more shares then allotted and the price doesn’t fall drastically. An interesting bet will be to buy only 38 shares and bid for a lot more shares, even 20,000 shares, hoping to get an average price closer to Rs 13, which provides a cushion.

Too many people are playing it already

You could hedge against a price fall by shorting, say, May futures. May futures trade about 10 percent below the current market price, and therefore at least that much of a fall is expected in the spot price. This fall in the price could also state that people expect the stock to fall dramatically afterwards.

And We Conclude

Even Bharti Airtel is planning to raise Rs 25,000 crore capital via rights issue. Bharti Airtel is offering a discount of 30 percent on its current market price. Idea’s is at a 56 percent discount.

There’s no reason to assume Idea will suddenly start performing – just paying off debt is one thing, but to gain revenues or earnings is another. Therefore any bet can’t be longer term.

However there is a potential arbitrage for people to buy a very small quantity in the market, and then use that to buy the rights shares. You can bid for more shares, and you should bid for as many as you like.

However, there is a risk – of the price falling steeply post the rights issue. (And the rights shares could take time to be credited, about a couple of weeks after).

However it goes, you have to apply to the rights issue even if you don’t want to apply for more. Because the dilution will happen across the board.

The market cap of Idea is about 28,000 crore and the new cash will add Rs 25,000 crore to it – taking it to a 53,000 crore market cap, over 2870 crore shares, with nearly 100,000 crore of debt.

Unless there’s a strong recovery in earning, the Vodafone Idea combine will still need more cash to go through the next few years. If there’s an Idea worth exploring, then it’s only in the rights issue undersubscription arbitrage.

(The author is a Market Analyst at capitalmind.com)

Capital Mind Disclosure: The authors at Capital Mind have positions in the market and some of them may support or contradict the material given above, or may involve a direction derived from independent analysis.

The article first appeared on Capitalmind. It has been reproduced with permission. You can read the original article here.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 04:27 pm

tags #Business #Companies #markets #stocks #Vodafone-Idea

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Tom Hanks Might Play Elvis Presley's Manager in Baz Luhrmann's Biopic ...

Omar Abdullah Slams Arun Jaitley for Advocating Repeal of J&K's Specia ...

Boman Irani Appreciates Awards Celebrating Content Driven Cinema

‘Big File With Only a Few Papers’: UK Judge on India’s Additiona ...

Rupee Rebounds 16 Paise to 69.14 vs USD on Robust Foreign Fund Inflows

IPL 2019 | If Russell Misses, I will Hit: Morris

Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him o ...

Day After Teasing Poll Battle Against Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Says Ready ...

BJP Candidate in Odisha Quits Party, Joins BJD

Our manifesto will reflect people's voice, not one man's view, says Ra ...

UN says N. Korea looted $13.5 million from Cosmos Bank

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Two weeks before India starts voting, Modi predicts easy victory

Hardik Patel can't contest Lok Sabha polls as Gujarat HC refuses to st ...

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

Nifty Metal rose over 2% after progressive US-China trade talks

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Tyrion's death to Sansa being queen, did epi ...

Toll in Bangladesh fire rises to 25; over 76 hurt in blaze at 22-store ...

Nirav Modi case: Fugitive diamantaire appears before Westminster Magis ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

PUBG Mobile controls: Two Fingers vs Four Finger Claw vs Air Triggers

Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real rea ...

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated Team Standings After RCB vs MI Match

Zeher: Ranveer Singh’s label IncInk's first song is fast and high on ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.