The Tata story has just started playing out, says Porinju Veliyath

The rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, said Porinju Veliyath, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Equity Intelligence India in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"If you have been chasing the largecaps, the blue chips and the index stocks, that trend is over. Now you will see more of the mid and smallcaps moving and Nifty could be perhaps consolidating around these levels but it will be having a positive bias definitely," said Veliyath.

On Tata Group stocks, he said, "I think the Tata story has just started playing. Everybody had been waiting for this because Tatas are a big company - Tata Global Beverages or Tata Chemicals. Most of the time they were bigger than the Nestlé's and Colgate's of the world... now they are consolidating and looking at it as a consumer company, that is why they are perhaps changing the name from Tata Global Beverages to Tata Consumer after merging the consumer division of Tata Chemicals. My fund and I are holding stocks in the company is my disclaimer. I feel now it is around Rs 15,000 crore market cap, maybe it is Rs 20,000 crore after the merger. Maybe we can look at next 5-6 years and there is a potential if well-managed, this can go to Rs 1 lakh crore market cap."