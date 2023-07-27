The Strange case of IGL: Analysts diverge over volumes and valuation

IGL reported a 4 percent on-year rise in net profit to Rs 438.5 crore during Q1FY24 whereas revenue from operations was up 7 percent YoY at Rs 3,406.98 crore.

The market seems to be divided on the fortunes of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL). There are distinctly divergent views on the two ‘V’ factors - valuation and volume recovery. Some analysts see a recovery towards the second quarter, while others caution that volumes may not see a recovery.

Market analysts say that with the future for CNG looking bleaker, IGL, whose volumes are 70 percent CNG, will be impacted.

IGL, a City Gas Distribution (CGD) company, declared its Q1FY24 results over the weekend. The company reported a 4-percent on-year rise in net profit to Rs 438.5 crore during Q1FY24 whereas revenue from operations was up 7 percent YoY at Rs 3,406.98 crore. Analysts pointed to the looming threat of EVs and challenges posed by the new Administered Price Mechanism (APM).

What’s the volume game the Street is worried about?

The new APM regime reflects the adoption of some of the key recommendations made by the Kirit Parikh Panel, which aims to deregulate gas prices in India.

Under this regime, domestic gas pricing will be closely tied to the imported crude pricing, and would be at 10 percent of the Indian crude basket. The formula for the new gas pricing mechanism will include a floor and ceiling at $4 and $6.5. The ceiling will be kept in force for the next two years.

Kotak Institutional Equities sees this revised price formula only as a short-term respite, and believes CNG demand might not recover much. The domestic brokerage firm believes that gas costs for CGDs will now gradually increase. Moreover, with weak volumes, it will be difficult to raise prices for CGDs, and any reduction in retail petrol or diesel prices over the next few months may further weaken CNG’s advantage. This is why the brokerage firm believes volume growth could remain weak.

Emkay Global Financial Services says, “With Q1 growth coming in at 4 percent YoY, a double-digit volume growth outlook for FY24 is uncertain”. Volume growth slowed down to 4 percent year-on-year to 8.2 million standard cubic meters of gas per day in Q1 FY24 and was down 1 percent sequentially.

IGL, like its peers, could see improved margins to counter the volume slowdown and protect earnings. Nonetheless, caution remains due to potential CNG price reductions amid upcoming elections and high margins on petrol and diesel. “Hence, we remain cautious on IGL and await clearer signs of volume recovery,” adds Emkay Global Financial Services.

The other view

Contrary to Kotak and Emkay's views, Incred Equities predicts an uptick in volume momentum as schools resume, potentially leading to increased CNG demand in the future. Additionally, they anticipate a boost in domestic, industrial, and commercial volumes due to softer prices.

Incred Equities expects momentum to pick up from Q2 of FY24 and is confident of its base case estimate of 6-7 percent volume growth over FY24-FY25. This is considering the management guidance of 9-10 percent growth over FY23-FY25.

Even as all CGDs, including Mahanagar Gas and Gujarat Gas, would benefit from lower gas prices after the approval of the Kirit Parikh Report recommendations, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers prefers IGL to Gujarat Gas and Mahanagar Gas. The recommendations have resulted in lower CNG and D-PNG prices, which could drive volumes, according to the brokerage firm.

Rating polarity

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers sees strong growth for IGL and has maintained a ‘buy’ recommendation on attractive valuations. It has valued the stock at 19 times FY25 EPS.

Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained its ‘reduce’ recommendation with a cut in target price to Rs 440 from Rs 465 earlier, while Emkay Global Financial Services has maintained its ‘hold’ rating with a Rs 500-target price.

Though Centrum Broking has highlighted that IGL’s future performance primarily hinges upon volume growth. With this, the brokerage firm has maintained its ‘add’ rating with an upward revision in target price to Rs 523 from Rs 518 earlier.

In fact, JM Financial Institutional Securities has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating due to robust pricing power of IGL and strong volume growth visibility. It believes the CGD player has robust pricing power given that CNG is 45 percent and 25 percent cheaper than diesel and petrol respectively, and banks on the steady volume growth story for IGL based on its existing lucrative NCR market where CNG penetration in private cars is around 25-30 percent.

IGL is trading at FY25 Price to Earnings multiple of 17.3 times, as compared with the three-year average of 19.3 times, and FY25 Price to Book of 3.5 times against three year average of 4.4 times, according to JM Financial Securities. This implies that there is scope for more gains.

Where to from here?

From July 2022 to May 2023, the stock gained 44 percent and then started edging lower. Technical chartists see more downside in the stock up to Rs 450.

“This is not the time to enter the stock,” says Kkunal Parar of Choice Broking. He suggests buying the stock on decline. The scrip could bounce back to its 52-week high of Rs 515 after a correction, he believes.