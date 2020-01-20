The secrets of the best small cap companies

Saurabh Mukherjea and Ashvin Shetty

The niche-focussed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been the biggest wealth creators of the past decade.

Our research shows that ‘Champion Small Caps’ significantly outperform their large cap counterparts on both earnings growth as well as shareholder returns. Indeed, of the 20 best-performing stocks, excluding financials, over the last decade, 18 are those with market cap of less than Rs 300 crore as of October 2009. The remaining two i.e. Page Industries and Eicher Motors, too, had market cap less than Rs 800 crore and Rs 1,500 crore, respectively.

What’s more intriguing is the nature of these small cap companies that dominate the best performers’ list – mostly focussed on the small niches within a much larger market. These players have been able to build market dominance in their niches, command pricing power, expand the niches and generate high earnings growth and healthy returns on capital. The financial performance of these smaller companies has been clearly better than: (a) most mass market firms and (b) diversified large corporations. Some of these smaller companies are highlighted in the exhibit below.

Exhibit 1: Small-mid niche-focussed players have been the biggest wealth creators of the past decade driven by their superior earnings growth and return on capital

A few of the above names such as Eicher Motors and Page Industries have now become multi-billion dollar market cap companies as their niches have drawn in a large number of customers from the mass market, thanks to Royal Enfield’s and Jockey’s aspirational appeal to mass-market brand consumers.

Key pillars of successful niche MSMEs: Learning from Hermann Simon

We have found German management guru Hermann Simon’s ground-breaking book ‘Hidden-Champions of the 21st Century’ (1996) particularly useful in identifying the traits associated with successful niche MSMEs. Simon’s book focuses on small companies with revenue below $4 billion that are market leaders (number 1, 2 or 3 in the global market or number 1 on their continent) and yet very few people know about them due to low level of public awareness.

He calls them hidden champions. Based on his extensive analysis of thousands of such champions across the globe, Simon has identified certain common characteristics which he believes has made them successful and helped sustain their success for decades. We find these traits to be particularly useful in helping us identify champion franchises for our Little Champs Portfolio.



Growth and market leadership





Hidden champions pursue ambitious goals, particularly with regard to growth and market leadership. These goals are formulated very early in the company’s life and communicated unequivocally across the organisation. Interestingly, the goals are long term in nature extending sometimes over generations rather than quarters.



Growth is often achieved through successful innovations and expansion into new markets.



Market leadership is driven not by aggressive pricing, but through superior performance, innovation, quality and reputation.





Market and focus





Hidden champions typically define their market narrowly. For example, La Opala has deliberately focused on the niche Opalware crockery market rather than the much larger crockery market in India in general.



Once they have selected a market, the hidden champions show a strong and lasting commitment to it.



Focus on the core business enables these champions to track their market closely and defend their positions to evolving customer needs and technological developments.





Innovation





Innovation applies not only to technology and products but more so to business processes.



Furthermore, process innovations are not just restricted to cost reduction, but also applied with regard to quality, faster development cycles and thus, help in delivering higher value to customers.



Top management generally plays a key role in driving innovation. This involvement is not only in the initial and early phases of a hidden champion’s life, but throughout the life cycle of the company. For example, in almost every single company highlighted in the first table of this note, the promoter continues to play a central role in driving innovation and R&D (research and development).





Customer orientation





Hidden champions may be little known to the general public, but they are well known in their industry and enjoy a strong reputation among their customers.



The customers’ demand is aimed at performance (quality, reliability and timely delivery) rather than low prices. The products and services supplied by hidden champions offer not only top quality but also increasingly comprehensive solutions which are hard for others to deliver -- and thus become significant barriers to entry.



Top management values continuous direct customer contact and practises this on a regular basis. This is possible due to their manageable size, decentralised organisational structure and regular customer contact by top managers.





Financing and organisational structure





Hidden champions typically generate healthy profits and free cash flows and a high return on capital employed. To that effect, self-financing remains the most important source of financing for them creating a virtuous financial circle. You will note that very few of the companies mentioned in the table have relied on debt to finance their growth.



Hidden champions typically exhibit decentralised customer-oriented organisational structure (empowered frontliners) with a very lean top management.



These companies strongly outsource non-core competencies. This is less for cost reasons than to derive higher quality from specialised suppliers.





Work culture





Hidden champions see employee loyalty, training, motivation, and flexibility as their key competitive strengths.



The work culture of hidden champions is not subject to the political correctness of the time, but characterised by aspects such as long-term loyalty, intolerance of laziness and strict selection. For example, a significant barrier to entry set up by Page Industries is its labour force. While Page’s competitors struggle to retain workers for more than 9 months, a typical Page employee stays with the firm for 9 years. That in turn allows Page to generate labour productivity which are many multiples of what its competitors can generate.



Multi-functional assignments and transfer between functions are more widespread at hidden champions than in large corporations. This flexibility results in better performance at lower costs.



Hidden champions ensure they have more work than people. This condition minimises unproductive activity and proves to be an extremely effective productivity driver.





Organisational leadership





The leaders of hidden champions are fearless. As entrepreneurs, their personal fortunes are often inseparably tied to the success of their companies: If their companies fail, they stand to lose everything. Clearly, they possess courage and fearlessness to take risks.



The leadership continuity of hidden champions is much stronger than that of large corporations, with leaders staying at the helm for 20 years or more. This is also why “single mindedness” is far more pronounced among the leaders of these champions.



Hidden Champion leaders often spend their entire lives, or at least decades, with a single company. Thus, the plans and goals implemented by the leaders of are often shaped by extremely long-term strategic thinking. In this context, you might want to read our blog on leaders who play the “infinite game”.



Simon identifies the following key traits of hidden champions from his analysis of several companies over a long period - brief excerpts from the book are reproduced below:“Typical hidden champions follow the mantra – grow or die."“The dependence on their market makes hidden champions ferocious defenders and great innovators”“Innovation is one of the key pillars on which the market leadership of the hidden champions is based.”“Hidden champions and their customers often develop relationships similar to a symbiosis.”“Most hidden champions flourish with very little organisation”“Hidden champions have more work than heads and high-performance culture”“The leaders are the ultimate source of the success of the hidden champions. They are characterized by unity of person and purpose, single-mindedness, fearlessness, stamina, and inspiration to others.”

Can niche focus restrict longer term growth?



Globalisation (can also apply to expansion into new states in the Indian context): Globalisation not only makes even the narrow markets large, it further contributes to growth in profits through economies of scale. The foundation for the success of this strategy is that customers in the same industry tend to have similar needs across countries.

Hence, it is better to expand regionally in a narrowly defined market than to enter different markets in the same region. Hidden champions prefer their own subsidiaries for global business than entering a tie-up or alliance with a foreign partner. For example, Symphony has preferred to acquire air cooler manufacturers as far afield as the US and Australia rather than entering tie-ups.

Soft diversification: Particularly over the past two decades, diversification has been increasingly been employed by hidden champions to keep the flame of growth glowing. Besides the growth objective, better exploitation of existing competencies and know-how are another important motive for diversification. But wouldn’t diversification raise the risk that the hidden champion’s focus may be lost?

To overcome this risk, these players employ ‘soft diversification’ where new units stay close to the traditional business, both in terms of technology and market. Furthermore, new business units are organised and managed like hidden champions.



The question is, would focus on a narrow market together with a high market share act as limiting factor for long-term growth? Hidden champions, as per Simon’s findings, have often overcome this challenge through the following routes:

Note: the companies mentioned in this note do NOT necessarily form a part of Marcellus’ Little Champs Portfolio. Their names have been used for illustrative purposes.