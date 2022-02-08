The retail punter is dead, long live the retail punter

live bse live

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has been successful, so far, in weaning away retail participants from intra-day-based trading in the cash market with the implementation of its peak margin norms, which went into full effect from September 1.

In late 2020, the capital market regulator kick-started a phased introduction of upfront margin collection on intra-day leverage-based trading in the domestic stock market. The motive behind the regulation change was to curb the participation of retail investors in such products and minimise their risks.

Where brokers earlier collected margins from clients based on their end-of-day exposure in a trade, now they were mandated to check clients’ exposure four times on a random basis during the day and collect the highest possible margin up front.

For example, if a trader wishes to buy shares of State Bank of India worth Rs 1 lakh, he is now bound to pay, say, a 20 percent margin on the same trade up front in cash or existing holdings. In instances, where margins are higher for highly volatile stocks, traders have to cough up margins as high as 50 percent.

To be sure, brokerages were already collecting peak margins up front from traders in the equity derivatives segment prior to the extension of the same rules to the cash market.

The retail punter is dead

Day trading among retail investors took off in a major way after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, aided by a rip-roaring bull market in stocks. The share of individual investors in the National Stock Exchange’s cash market spiked to 45 percent in 2020-21 (FY21) from 39 percent in 2019-20 (FY20) with the suspicion that a large portion of it was linked to intra-day trading.

In the derivatives segment, the share of individual investors in premium turnover of equity derivatives surged to 30 percent in FY21 from 27 percent in FY20, NSE data showed.

The introduction of the second-last and last phase of the peak margin norms from June 1 and September 1, respectively, has seen a dramatic reduction of individual investors’ share in cash market trades on the NSE.

The share of retail investors dropped from a high of 45.3 percent in May 2021 to 38.8 percent in December, NSE data showed.

A similar decline can be seen in the derivatives segment, wherein retail investors’ share has fallen to 28.1 percent in the notional turnover of the equity derivatives segment of the NSE in 2021-22 so far from 29.2 percent in the previous financial year.

Within the derivatives segment, the steepest decline has come in the participation of retail investors in index futures products. Retail investors’ share in index futures has nosedived to 29.2 percent in the current financial year so far from 41.2 percent at the same time last year.

Long live the retail punter

The steep decline in cash market participation of retail investors can be largely attributed to the exit of speculation-based trading through buying and selling of stocks in the cash market, said experts.

According to industry veterans, delivery-based buying among first-time retail investors has remained more or less the same in the period under consideration. That said, where risk-taking retail traders have shunned the cash market, they have instead embraced an even riskier product—equity options.

An option is a product that gives its buyer the option—not an obligation— to buy or sell an underlying security at a pre-determined price and date. Such instruments are considered complex and risky if indulged in without proper knowledge.

“If you see that in last four or five quarters, intraday trading or short term trading has moved completely towards derivative and completely towards options and there is a large section of customers now trading in options,” Prakash Gagdani, Chief Executive Officer of 5Paisa Capital, told analysts in a post-earnings call last month.

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director of Angel One, echoed that sentiment as he suggested that new investors in the stock market are increasingly attracted by the futures and options space.

Retail investors’ share in premium turnover of the index and stock options on the NSE has risen so far this financial year. Their share in index options has risen 220 basis points to 33.7 percent in FY22 so far, while the same in stock options has gone up by 90 bps to 33.3 percent.

“We have been having one market which has been quite good. So a huge generation of people would not have seen sharp losses. So, your guess is as good as mine what will happen if they see losses,” R Venkataraman, Managing Director and co-founder of IIFL Securities , told investors in a post-earnings call last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.