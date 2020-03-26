The retail investors are the biggest losers of COVID-19 related sell-off: Srinath Sridharan

Srinath Sridharan

There has been a lot of noise from those claiming to be pro-markets about keeping the capital markets open, despite the daily free-fall of the indices.

How much more pain can the Indian retail investors take? With markets being highly volatile, the pain is felt highest by the retail investors as they cannot get out as quickly from the markets as Institutional investors can.

Look at the data of the proportion of retail investors in any major stock. It has increased not due to their love of those stocks, but due to the institutional investors exiting those stocks before the retail investors could!

Retail investors do not have access to the depth of research or options of using algo-trading that most of the institutional investors have.

With the fiscal year-end looming around in the next few days, the DIIs and FIIs will exit to stop losses or book profits, further!

Also, there would be arguments by some economists, that we as an economy are free markets, hence, should not stifle the market by shutting it.

Arguments have been made about capital markets providing liquidity. Yes, but at whose cost or capital? The current economy reminds me of the adage “Return OF capital is more important than Return ON capital”.

We are not a mature financial market. Or a deep economy yet.

So the folks who get hurt the most in a volatile growing economy are the retail investors.

For an economy, where financial instruments had been few in number, we have used the concept of cash, gold, real estate.

Slowly over the past 2 decades, we had built consumer confidence in our bourses to participate in equities market investments. The mutual fund industry has been doing yeomen service in building consumer confidence.

However, in the past few years of structural shifts with the introduction of demonetisation, RERA, GST and the past 2 years of liquidity crisis in the economy, fixed deposits & equities (direct or through Mutual funds) have been seen as a safer alternative to investing option.

With banking industry having its own imagery issues due to NPA clean-up, FDs started moving to PSBs. Typically, in mature capital markets, intra-day fall is not high. Whereas in our market, even the Sensex is volatile.