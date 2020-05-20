The reset of globalisation: How big is it an opportunity for India Inc? (Part 2)

Moneycontrol Research Highlights - Japan, Australia and European Union present a huge opportunity - Vietnam, Mexico, Taiwan remain strong rivals - Recent progress in ease of doing business/ tax reforms positive but not enough - Reforms addressing factor market gaps needed In the first part of this series (Pls read), we had written how the diversification of value chains away from China is an opportunity for India Inc. We had also estimated the size of the opportunity in the US markets if even 5 percent of their imports in...