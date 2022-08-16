The Rakesh I knew

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

The last time I met Rakesh was just before the IRIS IPO in 2017. I had gone to meet Utpal Sheth to request him to invest in the public issue. As I was leaving, Utpal asked me to tell Rakesh that IRIS was preparing for IPO. So I did. He got straight to the point. "You are too small for me at this stage. But if your main external shareholder wants to exit, if a big lot becomes available, come back to me," he said.

For me, if Utpal's willingness to invest in the IPO was a huge vote of confidence, then Rakesh's words even more so. At IRIS, we were struggling, loss-making, wondering what would happen if the IPO flopped, how we were going to pay the next month's bills. Rakesh's vote of confidence had me over the moon.

Over the years as a journalist and later as an entrepreneur, I have met many investors, but none like Rakesh. He genuinely wanted Indians to allocate more of their savings to equity markets and went about using every available platform to propagate the message with a zeal that I have not seen in anyone else. He was a regular at the annual India Investment Show that we used to organise where he would liberally share his approach to investing with an optimism that charged every one up. So much so that on the first day of trading after the India Investment Show, the market invariably surged.

I don't remember when it was that I met him for the first time. But I can tell you that I have always felt intimidated. Not because of how wealthy he was but because of his probing nature, his incisive questions. The lengths to which he would go to acquire knowledge and the depths to which he would probe a subject is something I have rarely, if ever, seen among stock market investors who are celebrated in the media today. It used to terrify me to engage him on any subject, he would grill me to show up how little I knew. And then he would give his take on the subject.

I remember when he had decided to acquire shares in Crisil. It was sometime around 2004. S&P had floated a tender for help in organising their CDO and CBO data. After multiple rounds of evaluations, we had reached the stage when we were confident of bagging the project. “They won’t give it to you,” Rakesh told me. His reasoning: With S&P wanting to raise their stake in Crisil, there is no way they can give it to anybody but Crisil. If they do give it to IRIS, then S&P can kiss their chances of raising their stake in Crisil goodbye.

That’ exactly how it happened. One day before when we thought we would be formally awarded the project, the CRISIL MD showed up in NY and the project slipped away from our hands. It happened just as Rakesh told me it would. For me, as it turned out, it was a master class in strategy from which I learned much.

Over the next few months, Rakesh would call me frequently to obtain from me the fine details of what happened with S&P. I think he wanted to formulate a view as to how far S&P would go in terms of their shareholding. Do you think they would want to delist, he kept asking. Or will they be happy to leave Crisil as a listed entity, he asked. He asked me about every interaction I had with the S&P senior management. To say that he was thorough would be putting it mildly.

I remember vividly my interactions with him when we become a GSP or a GST Suvidha Provider. We were one of some 35 software companies who were licensed by GSTN to offer a filing solution to Indian enterprises making their GST submissions.

Rakesh was clear that GST would change the face of India but dismissed the estimates of the opportunity being bandied around as being too fanciful. It is good that you have got into it but it is far from the billion-dollar opportunity people are touting it to be, he told me. If you can stay the course, you will do well, he said. But your business may have to be about more than just filings, he said. He also believed that the formalisation of the economy that GST ushered in would catapult India into a growth orbit that is beyond anybody’s imagination.

It is unfortunate that he won’t be around to see it play out fully.