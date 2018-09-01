App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2018 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | Teacher’s Day special, electric vehicle policy and market strategies

Tune in as Suresh Sadagopan, Founder Ladder7 Financial Advisories, busts common myths and shares with us key rules to follow on the journey to wealth creation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


The Moneycontrol Show this week gets you personal finance lessons as we celebrate Teacher’s Day.


Tune in as Suresh Sadagopan, Founder Ladder7 Financial Advisories, busts common myths and shares with us key rules to follow on the journey to wealth creation.

We also discuss the upcoming electric vehicle policy that aims at encouraging the use of electric cars in the country. The government has set a target of 2030 for the country to go completely e-mobile. We also get you all the stock market action, currency updates an strategies for the week ahead. This is the fifth episode of season two which is featured weekly every Saturday & Sunday on CNN-News 18 at 8:30 am.

First Published on Sep 1, 2018 11:51 am

tags #Business #markets #The Moneycontrol Show

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.