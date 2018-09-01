The Moneycontrol Show | Teacher’s Day special, electric vehicle policy and market strategies

The Moneycontrol Show this week gets you personal finance lessons as we celebrate Teacher’s Day.

Tune in as Suresh Sadagopan, Founder Ladder7 Financial Advisories, busts common myths and shares with us key rules to follow on the journey to wealth creation.

We also discuss the upcoming electric vehicle policy that aims at encouraging the use of electric cars in the country. The government has set a target of 2030 for the country to go completely e-mobile. We also get you all the stock market action, currency updates an strategies for the week ahead. This is the fifth episode of season two which is featured weekly every Saturday & Sunday on CNN-News 18 at 8:30 am.