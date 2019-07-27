The Moneycontrol Show | SIPs, IBC Amendments, Market Strategies

With so much volatility in the markets and continuous fall in SIP returns, investors are getting jittery about their existing investments. To help you make sense of the uncertain environment and what should on do with investments in mutual funds via SIPs, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor is in conversation with Mr. Prateek Pant, Co-Founder, Sanctum Wealth.

The government has made certain amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code which could pave the way for faster resolution. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol joins in to discuss the issues it is likely to address, and how this bill will help in timely completion of the resolution of stressed assets.

Markets slipped about 1% for the week ended July 26. Benchmark indices Nifty and the Sensex broke below crucial levels in the absence of positive triggers either from the domestic earnings or from FII flows. FIIs have sold about 13,000 crore in the month of July in the cash market so far. Going forward, earnings and the US Fed meet will continue to keep the street glued. Kshitij Anand, Markets Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the week's market action as well as shares with us what are market expectations from Budget 2019.