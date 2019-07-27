App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | SIPs, IBC Amendments, Market Strategies

The government has made certain amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code which could pave the way for faster resolution.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With so much volatility in the markets and continuous fall in SIP returns, investors are getting jittery about their existing investments. To help you make sense of the uncertain environment and what should on do with investments in mutual funds via SIPs, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor is in conversation with Mr. Prateek Pant, Co-Founder, Sanctum Wealth.

The government has made certain amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code which could pave the way for faster resolution. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol joins in to discuss the issues it is likely to address, and how this bill will help in timely completion of the resolution of stressed assets.

Markets slipped about 1% for the week ended July 26. Benchmark indices Nifty and the Sensex broke below crucial levels in the absence of positive triggers either from the domestic earnings or from FII flows. FIIs have sold about 13,000 crore in the month of July in the cash market so far. Going forward, earnings and the US Fed meet will continue to keep the street glued. Kshitij Anand, Markets Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the week's market action as well as shares with us what are market expectations from Budget 2019.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 11:09 am

tags #Business #markets #personal finance #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.