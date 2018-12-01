The Moneycontrol Show | ELSS, tax-saving ideas; Empowering PSU bank CEOs; Market strategies

This week on The Moneycontrol Show, we discuss how tax efficient is ELSS and what are the benefits of investing in it. Kayezad E Adajania discusses the pros and cons of investment options under Section 80 C.

In our Macro segment, we discuss what will be the pact of empowering PSU Bank CEOs who are now authorized to request Look-Out Circular against willful defaulters. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, also shares an insight.

Strong show of markets through the week. FII inflows continue to pump the sentiment. Rupee, crude oil prices offered breather to markets and investors. Kshitij Anand, Markets Editor wraps up the week’s action and also shares the triggers to watch out for in markets next week. This is the 18th episode of season two which will be featured on Saturday & Sunday on CNN News 18 at 8:30 am.