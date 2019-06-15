App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show │Debt Funds, Monsoons, Market Strategies

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor – Moneycontrol, joins in to discuss what could be the impact of delayed monsoons on agriculture, inflation and the economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In our personal finance segment, we continue with our discussion on debt funds. Experts believe that the pain in the debt market is still there. At the same time, the RBI reduced interest rates last week. This is good news for debt funds. Moneycontrol’s Personal Finance Editor, Kayezad E Adajania, helps us navigate through the good and the bad news with the right strategies.

With southwest monsoon hitting Kerala seven days behind the usual onset date, 82 percent of the country’s geographical area has seen deficient or no rainfall so far. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor – Moneycontrol, joins in to discuss what could be the impact of delayed monsoons on agriculture, inflation and the economy.

It was a volatile week for markets, and a range-bound trade was seen through the week. More consolidation and profit booking could be seen in the week to come. Mixed signals from macro data did not enthuse markets.

Close

All eyes remain on the crude movement as well as news from the GST council meet next week.

related news

Kshitij Anand, Editor, Markets, wraps the action on the Dalal Street.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 15, 2019 11:24 am

tags #Market Cues #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.