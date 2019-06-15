The Moneycontrol Show │Debt Funds, Monsoons, Market Strategies

In our personal finance segment, we continue with our discussion on debt funds. Experts believe that the pain in the debt market is still there. At the same time, the RBI reduced interest rates last week. This is good news for debt funds. Moneycontrol’s Personal Finance Editor, Kayezad E Adajania, helps us navigate through the good and the bad news with the right strategies.

With southwest monsoon hitting Kerala seven days behind the usual onset date, 82 percent of the country’s geographical area has seen deficient or no rainfall so far. Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor – Moneycontrol, joins in to discuss what could be the impact of delayed monsoons on agriculture, inflation and the economy.

It was a volatile week for markets, and a range-bound trade was seen through the week. More consolidation and profit booking could be seen in the week to come. Mixed signals from macro data did not enthuse markets.

All eyes remain on the crude movement as well as news from the GST council meet next week.