Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | Credit Cards, Drone Policy, Market Strategies

We discuss, among other topics, all about credit cards and tell you how to deal best with that plastic in your wallet

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this week's The Moneycontrol Show, we discuss all about credit cards and tell you how to deal best with that plastic in your wallet. What are the do's and don'ts and what are the big myths you need to be aware of? Sakshi Batra discusses all that and more with Amit Kukreja. In the macro segment, we decode the finer guidelines of India's First Drone Policy. The regulations legalise flying drones in the country but with riders.

We also get you all the stock market action, currency updates an strategies for the week ahead. This is the sixth episode of season two, and will be featured on Saturday and Sunday on CNN News 18 at 8:30 am.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 09:31 am

tags #personal finance #Rupee #video

