The Moneycontrol Pro New Year Bonanza: Tools To Ace the Market!

With over 300,000 subscribers strong, Moneycontrol Pro is the largest and fastest growing financial news subscription product in India.

Since its launch in April 2019, Pro has relentlessly innovated to offer users a slew of premium services such as seamless access to technical analysis, trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts, a daily comprehensive newsletter and detailed weekly wrap that makes sense of the biggest financial events.

Subscribers receive exclusive trading recommendations, curated market data, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes for making sense of the biggest business events and on macro, corporate and policy actions from some of India’s most experienced financial journalists and top experts as well as practical insights from market gurus. All these offerings are complemented by an ad-free, user-friendly experience, on the app and desktop along with several benefits.

Our subscribers have made us the success we are and we keep looking for ways to reward them for the faith they have reposed in us. As the year draws to an end, we have something in store as 2021 beckons.

This New Year we present for our Pro subscribers an opportunity to further hone their investment decisions and trading skills with the following products:

A 1-Month trial of Gamechangers by SwingTrade India AND Gamechangers by MarketSmith India at Re. 1 only 3-Months of FREE access to Indiacharts* and an exclusive Masterclass Video

Pro subscribers can click here to avail these offers!

Gamechangers by SwingTrade India applies the CAN SLIM methodology to generate trading and positional ideas and enables emotionless trading, thereby increasing trading success probability.

With Gamechangers by MarketSmith India , members can access India Model Portfolio, Guru Screens, Stock Ideas, Market Outlook and much more.

With Indiacharts, access Indian and global market analysis, daily and weekly Nifty outlook, Long-short strategy report, inter market analysis and using the only forecasting method –Elliot Wave Model- with Rohit Srivastava

If you are not yet part of the Pro family, click here to subscribe today and avail all of these offers.

*Please Note: The Indiacharts offer is not applicable for existing Indiachart users.