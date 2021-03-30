The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

A CA dropout who fell in love with equities at an early age recommends investors to stick to a disciplined approach while trading Bank Nifty Futures, Arjun Bhatia said in The Market Podcast with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of Traders Carnival 2021.

This 23-year old trader from Jhansi works on a rule-based system on a 15-minute chart. He is trading successfully for the past 5 years and wants to train around 100,000 traders in the near future.

Bhatia highlighted that the 15-minute chart is better than lower time frame charts such as 5-minute as it minimizes the noise. Higher the time frame, the disturbances are also small.

A 15-minute chart means that every candle represents a 15-minute time frame. Each one has individual potential support and resistance levels.

The system which Bhatia is using is a combination of 3 indicators – Pivot Points, Alligator, and Supertrend.

For traders who joined D-Street in 2020, Bhatia advises them to follow a system trade strategy. The rule-based system will help investors to remove human emotion. It will help in avoid early entry or exit from a trade.

: The podcast is for reference and not a recommendation. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.