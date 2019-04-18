The Market Podcast | Only handful of stocks will rally until poll results are declared

Despite the week being a truncated one, the markets performed well with foreign funds continuing to flow into India. However, the "breadth" of the market has narrowed, meaning only a few stocks are part of the big rally. In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair speaks about all that transpired this past week, why the market is rallying and what to expect the next week.

In conversation with Jerome Anthony, he talks about what to expect from the pharma sector as India votes to elect its 17th Lok Sabha.

