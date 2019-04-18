App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Only handful of stocks will rally until poll results are declared

Tune in to The Market Podcast to find out what happened in the market this past week, the key business events and what investors should track next week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Despite the week being a truncated one, the markets performed well with foreign funds continuing to flow into India. However, the "breadth" of the market has narrowed, meaning only a few stocks are part of the big rally. In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair speaks about all that transpired this past week, why the market is rallying and what to expect the next week.

In conversation with Jerome Anthony, he talks about what to expect from the pharma sector as India votes to elect its 17th Lok Sabha.

Tune in for more.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 08:51 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #stock markets #The Market podcast

