The Market Podcast | Likelihood of Modi's return fuels hope rally

The market witnessed a bull run this week with foreign institutional investors pumping in funds. The Election Commission announced the election dates on March 10, which set off a pre-poll rally.

The Sensex and Nifty gained 3.5 percent each, while the Nifty Bank hit a lifetime high surging nearly six percent. The smallcap and midcap index climbed 2.8 percent.

Tune in to the Market Podcast to know all about what happened in the market and what to look out for next week, as Jerome Anthony gets into a conversation with Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair.