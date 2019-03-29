The Market Podcast | Domestic MFs, short term foreign funds pour in this week

The markets this week saw mid cap shares doing better than large cap shares. Sensex and Nifty have been inching closer to their record highs seen in August 2018. Brokers and fund managers believe that the market will reach a new high soon.

Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair to find out what happened in the market this past week, the key business events and what should investors track in the coming week.

For more, tune in to The Market Podcast on Moneycontrol.