The Market Podcast | Benchmark indices rise, FIIs buy heavily this week

The market this week appeared to be in the grip of a hope rally which began last month. Most people, if not everybody, who is a buyer in this market, is hopeful that India would get a stable government after the general elections, which aided sentiments. Foreign funds as well are buying heavily and this has surprised most experts.

Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair to find out what happened in the market this past week, the key business events and what should investors track in the coming week.

For more, tune in to The Market Podcast on Moneycontrol.