The Impact of 5G on Indian Markets

With the rise in technology, connectivity has taken the next giant leap forward for better communication with 5G. The rise of IoT, machinery, industries and every electronic device from a smartwatch to the self-driving car are all connected and now empowered even more with 5G networks.

This inadvertently boosts industries to be equipped with faster communication in modes of business. So, how will this impact Indian markets?

We at smallcase contacted two of our Managers onboard to give us a quick comment.

Dr. Vikas Gupta, CEO of Omniscience Capital stated, “5G is a critical piece in the new-age technology toolkit, enabling multiple use cases such as IoT, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, Autonomous Vehicles, AR/VR, etc.

“IHS Markit estimates global sales activities enabled by 5G could reach $13.1 trillion, representing 5.1% of global real output in 2035. 5G will support 22.8 million new jobs by then,” he said.

For example, Tech Mahindra, one of the Omni DX portfolio companies is well suited to benefit from this opportunity with existing relationships with global 5G network providers and 5G device manufacturing companies.

“Some of the other DX firms are collaborating with telecom providers to develop and implement indigenous 5G solutions. With a large number of use cases, 5G creates a wide range of opportunities for the digital transformation companies (DX portfolio) to build applications and platform solutions, and integrate other digital capabilities,” added Gupta.

Jiten Parmar, Co-Founder of Aurum Capital said, “Rollout of 5G can have far-reaching effects on our lifestyle and the economy. 5G can bring big opportunities for many areas apart from the obvious beneficiaries like the Telecom companies, hardware and infra providers for this technology. Things like autonomous vehicles, etc will need higher speeds which 5G can provide, especially in an environment such as driving in an Indian city.

Advancements can happen in fields like healthcare, education, entertainment, farming, real estate, etc. 5G can help in improving the experience in areas like iOT, smart homes and can be a key enabler in initiatives like Smart Cities.”

The rollout of 5G feels like a new advent in the age of Technology. A step into the whole world coming closer and together at the end of our fingertips. 5G is the next step towards global connectivity that is faster, strong and better in every way. Investors around the world need a slice of the pie and you can get on the competitive edge by investing now on the above smallcases.

