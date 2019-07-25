The gold train has left the station, while the silver one is just about to...

Gold prices have lately seen an upsurge following expectations of monetary policy easing from major central banks to shore up the global economy. Escalating tensions in the Middle East have also added to the safe-haven appeal of gold. A stronger US dollar, however, capped the gains.

The European Central Bank (ECB) signalled an accommodative monetary policy at its meeting on July 25. The US Fed is also widely expected to cut its overnight benchmark lending rate. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. If the Fed surprises with a 50 bps cut, gold prices could get a further boost.

Concerns about tepid economic growth have prompted central banks around the world to review their monetary policy stance. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on July 23 lowered its global growth forecast for this year and the next, warning that more US-China tariffs, auto tariffs or a disorderly Brexit could further dampen growth, weaken investment and disrupt supply chains.

Gold has taken off. But silver still has a long way to go.

SPECULATIVE POSITIONING

Speculative positioning by funds is the key to understanding a potential reversal in trend. In the above two charts, 2011 prices witnessed a peak in this decade and net long positions were steady after that. The speculative longs reached a peak in 2017. This was the time prices started recovering, after hitting a low in 2015.

But the dollar resurgence dashed any hopes of a rally in 2018. During this time, the net longs got tired and turned net short. This pulled down silver prices sharply. With gold continuing to make new highs, this meant that the gold-to-silver ratio widened. In mid-June 2019, the shorts were reversed, thanks to a dovish Fed and the funds are now back to net long in silver.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) weekly Commitments of Traders (COT) report provides a breakdown of the net positions for ""non-commercial"" (speculative) traders in U.S. futures markets.

Investors are continuing to pile into silver exchange-traded funds, with ETF holdings since the start of June rising by more than the amount of metal normally mined throughout the world in an entire month. Global tensions intensified as rhetoric surrounding a potential trade war between the United States and China gathered momentum. Contrary to expectations, investors perceived the US dollar as the ultimate safe haven and as a result it surged, while metals, including gold and silver, took a beating.

Holdings in silver-backed ETFs surged 818.8 tonnes on July 24 2019, the biggest daily increase since 2006. Silver ETFs have seen inflows of nearly 2,000 tonnes since the start of the month. This is equivalent to more than a month’s worth of mining production. The holdings in the silver ETFs tracked by Bloomberg are at a record high of over 18,300 tons as opposed to a 3 percent fall to 649.5 Moz (20,203 t) in 2018, as silver lost its investment lustre due to a strong US dollar.

Silver physical investment remains an important component of the silver market as it continues to play a key role in investor portfolio diversification. A balanced investment portfolio should consist of at least 5 percent to 10 percent precious metals. This helps counter equity boom and bust cycles, of which gold usually makes up the largest part. However, silver is an important alternative to gold, and as such, investors have accumulated a significant chunk of total annual supply over the last decade.

Total physical demand saw a 4 percent increase in 2018 to an estimated 1,033.5 Moz (32,146 t), a three-year high. A strong recovery from retail investment (bars and coins), in addition to the gains from jewellery and silverware, offset a slight contraction in industrial applications. The 1 percent decline in industrial demand was largely a function of a drop in silver used in photovoltaic’s (PV). This fall offset modest gains in electrical and electronics and brazing alloys and solders.

Global industrial offtake totalled 578.6 Moz (17,997 t) in 2018, a 1 percent decline from the previous year. A drop in silver demand from the photovoltaic sector accounted for the bulk of the decline as the market adjusted to reduced silver loadings in solar modules, with the lower figure from this sector masking some solid gains elsewhere. Demand from the electronics and electrical sector rose for the second year in succession as did from brazing alloys and solders which hit a three-year high.

India was yet again the standout last year, with a surge in demand in the final quarter driving annual consumption 16 percent higher to a record level. Elsewhere demand was mixed; fabrication demand in the United States recorded another annual rise (although the pace of expansion slowed from the previous year) while European demand dipped 3 percent.

According to the World Silver Survey, annual world silver supply is also about 1 million ounces per year. The vast majority (about 80 percent) of silver ore comes from new by-product metal mining and about 1/5th from scrap silver recycling. So we have a situation where about 1 million ounces of silver are being held in trusts by investors and financial institutions.

Another 1 million ounces of silver are being used per year by industries like solar cell, silver bullion bar and coin fabrication, silver jewellery and silverware manufacturers. Physical silver supply deficits have become the norm worldwide over the past 10 years. Judging from where prices have been over the past few years, it is hard to believe that silver scrap recycling is ready to make up for these ongoing supply deficits.

The analysis of correlation coefficients provides information on the prevailing underlying themes influencing prices. It must be noted, however, that the existence of either a positive or inverse correlation between two assets varies from time to time. Hence, past histories do not necessarily translate into future performances.

In line with expectations, silver has the strongest relationship with gold as compared to other assets. Despite that, however, the price relationship with gold fell in 2018. Silver’s relation with gold was the strongest in the first quarter throughout the year, though it also recorded a relatively high correlation with the SP 500 during that time, when both silver and the SP 500 were sold down in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, silver’s relationship with gold fell to the lowest point of the year, with the market treating it more as a base metal than a precious metal, evidenced by the increased correlation with copper. In the third quarter, silver’s relationship with gold increased as both metals were being dragged down by concerns over the global trade war. Panic in the emerging markets also helped soften some losses in gold price, and subsequently the gold-silver ratio shot up notably again in September.

CONCLUSION

Silver has a lot to catch up with gold in terms of price. In the coming quarters, $21 (MCX: 50,000) seems to be a potential target. Technically, silver is poised to rise and find strong resistance around $20.75 to $21.00 levels. Once this level is broken in good volumes, the next important resistance in the medium-term is at $27 levels (MCX: 55,000). But, let us deal with prices as it comes and not get carried away by these targets.

Finally, the silver train has just started moving. And, in this country, we would love to jump onto a running train rather than a stationary one. At the present levels, silver is just like a running train where not knowing how to jump onto one can cause serious injuries. Ideally, one should have accumulated it when it was stationary for the past two years, as there were telltale signs of a silver rally in the offing.

gnanasekar.t@commtrendz.com

The author is the Director of Commtrendz Research and these are guidance for prices. He is not liable for any gain/loss arsing out of it. He can be reached at