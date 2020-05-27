App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 07:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The going will get tougher for the Indian automobile sector; here's why

In the long run, more solid reforms might be needed to help auto sector be able to walk without the crutches that government might be able to give it.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Gaurav Garg

The COVID-19 pandemic made the entire world take a 360 degree turn and revisit life in a time when ‘going out’ was not that preferable an option as compared to ‘staying home’. Amidst the extremities of how the lockdown unfolded for the nation – with migrant workers trying to get home while the urban class spending time at home with family, the economy took a big hit with no signs of a quick revival in sight.

Support flooded in from every corner for the Rs 20 lakh crore relief package that was announced, but it just might not be enough to assist the ailing auto industry.

Close

The sector went through turmoil as it saw a decline in sales with companies reporting zero revenue for the month of April 2020. It was the first ever time where the sector had reported such a figure. While many were taken by disbelief, it showed how dire the condition of the sector was.

related news

Several factors could be held responsible for bringing things to the current state. To begin with, things were not looking bright, right from the start. The increase in excise duty, the implementation of BS VI norms and the absence of a scrappage policy were already corroding the once iron-solid roots of auto sector in the country.

With migrant workers going back to their villages, and the fixed costs still getting incurred, the industry was put on a ventilator. Even with factories and showrooms opening up in certain cities, the employee and labour strength is not that high. The workers who have gone back to their villages, might not be interested in coming back so soon and the employees might not be willing to come and work when the chances of a customer coming by are very little but the risk of getting infected seems high.

The current stock present with the showrooms may only suffice for a few weeks if the logistics from factories are not put in place soon. The industry has also witnessed a decline in orders along with the cancellation of a few pre-existing ones. It only seems a fair assumption that this situation regarding orders may not improve in the recent times as the fear of travelling coupled with having to allocate monetary resources towards essential commodities would be bigger factors that people would keep in mind.

However, if India follows the trend which was followed by countries like China, people can actually look for buying automobiles as they will tend to avoid usage of public transport. However, it will be interesting to see, whether the rise in demand would be able to bring the sector out of its toughest phase in the history.

The industry has been urging the government to consider the sector amongst essential commodities and to come up with a booster dose to help getting the sector back on track, but these might just help in times like these, where the industry seems to be crawling. In the long run, more solid reforms might be needed to help auto sector be able to walk without the crutches that government might be able to give it.

The author is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 07:20 am

tags #Business #Expert Columns #Stocks Views

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Air India passenger tests coronavirus positive, all on board Delhi-Ludhiana flight quarantined

Air India passenger tests coronavirus positive, all on board Delhi-Ludhiana flight quarantined

One year of Modi 2.0: Real estate sector sees long-term initiatives, but quick fixes to boost housing demand missing

One year of Modi 2.0: Real estate sector sees long-term initiatives, but quick fixes to boost housing demand missing

Coronavirus India LIVE News: Known COVID-19 cases in Bihar near 3,000; US death toll at 98,875

Coronavirus India LIVE News: Known COVID-19 cases in Bihar near 3,000; US death toll at 98,875

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.