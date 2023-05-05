The first actively managed ETF to fully utilize AI has gone nowhere in last 5 years

Artificial Intelligence

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered exchange-traded fund (ETF), AIEQ, the first actively managed ETF to fully utilize AI for stock selection, has given underwhelming returns till now on a five-year basis.

AIEQ invests primarily in equity securities listed on the US exchanges like NASDAQ and is actively managed. Currently, the fund has invested in 149 companies with Assets Under Management (AUM) of $99,818,006, as per the ETFMG website.

According to the company, it is an AI- powered ETF that utilises IBM Watson to equal a team of 1,000 research analysts, traders and quants working around the clock. It applies AI technology to build predictive models on 6,000 US companies.

Each company has four underlying deep learning models – a financial, news and information, management, and a macro model. The models identify approximately 30-200 companies with the greatest potential over the next 12 months for appreciation.

AIEQ was started on October 17, 2017, and has an expense ratio of 0.75 percent but has still significantly underperformed the S&P 500 benchmark index since its inception.

The ETF has lost 3.24 percent of its value over the past five years, whereas since inception, it has given a return of 7.36 percent. The benchmark S&P 500 index has given a return of 48.89 percent over the last five years.

Sectoral investments of the AIEQ fund

AIEQ has primarily invested in healthcare (16.55 percent), technology (13.89 percent), consumer services (13.61 percent) and financials (11.13 percent). It has Affirm Holding Inc (5.05 percent), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (4.59 percent), Tesla Inc (3.52 percent) and First Republic Bank ORD (3.03 percent) among its top 10 holdings.

The advanced technology used to run this fund was previously available only for hedge funds and professional trading firms. Yet, it has not been able to help the fund as it recently touched 52-week lows and has gone nowhere in the last 5 years.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.