Trader warns hedge funds against shorting currency that George Soros couldn’t break

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has cautioned traders against placing bets on the Hong Kong dollar (HKD). “There are lots of better bets around at the moment. The Hong Kong dollar is not there,” Odey told news agency Bloomberg.

Odey, the founder of Odey Asset Management, had tried to break the HKD’s peg against the dollar (US) before calling it quits in mid-2018.

Investor George Soros had placed a failed bet on the HKD's peg to the USD during the Asian financial crisis in 1998.

Traders such as Hayman Capital Management’s Kyle Bass, Crescat Capital’s Kevin Smith and Trium Capital’s Thomas Roderick are betting the unrest will spur a flight of capital and drive interest rates higher, the wire reported.

related news

"People who actually expect the peg to break don’t make money, and I doubt they will this time," Paul McNamara, a money manager at GAM UK, told the news agency.

Hong Kong has recently seen a number of pro-democracy protests and more demonstrations have been planned over the next few weeks. The political protests and US-China trade war has pushed Hong Kong to the brink of its first recession in a decade.