App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trader warns hedge funds against shorting currency that George Soros couldn’t break

Investor George Soros had placed a failed bet on the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the US dollar during the Asian financial crisis in 1998

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has cautioned traders against placing bets on the Hong Kong dollar (HKD). “There are lots of better bets around at the moment. The Hong Kong dollar is not there,” Odey told news agency Bloomberg.

Odey, the founder of Odey Asset Management, had tried to break the HKD’s peg against the dollar (US) before calling it quits in mid-2018.

Investor George Soros had placed a failed bet on the HKD's peg to the USD during the Asian financial crisis in 1998.

Close

Traders such as Hayman Capital Management’s Kyle Bass, Crescat Capital’s Kevin Smith and Trium Capital’s Thomas Roderick are betting the unrest will spur a flight of capital and drive interest rates higher, the wire reported.

related news

"People who actually expect the peg to break don’t make money, and I doubt they will this time," Paul McNamara, a money manager at GAM UK, told the news agency.

Hong Kong has recently seen a number of pro-democracy protests and more demonstrations have been planned over the next few weeks. The political protests and US-China trade war has pushed Hong Kong to the brink of its first recession in a decade.

Hong Kong’s currency has been in a tight trading band against the dollar since 1983. The currency has been trading at the lower end of its 7.75-7.85/$ trading band. The odds of the HKD crossing 7.90/$ in the next 12 months are increasing, Bloomberg data shows.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #Hong Kong Dollar

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.