you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The changing landscape of risk-free to risky financial investments

An investor's philosophy should be about managing risks, not returns.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Tejas Khoday

Money is an absolute necessity in everyone's life. The dead don't need it, while the living keeps trying to get enough of it.

In today's world, every individual is constantly battling to improve their standard of living. While needs can be satisfied by a nominal income, wants and retirement planning require surplus income. Historically, every person has been an investor, either passive or active, either preferring physical assets like real estate, gold or financial assets like fixed deposits, stocks, mutual funds, bonds etc. In the perennial battle of risk and returns, each individual has to make the inevitable choice.

With the rising cost of living encroaching our hard-earned savings, passive investors who preferred traditional investment avenues like fixed deposits & small savings schemes have started looking elsewhere.

Tejas Khoday
Tejas Khoday
Co-founder & CEO|FYERS

    Over the past few years, income levels have risen in single digits with no income growth in real terms. Also, with consumption at a furious pace of the last few years, household debts have increased substantially. With the last inflation print at 5.84 percent and SBI savings account interest rate dropping to 2.7 percent, investors have been seeking avenues with higher returns.

    The latest RBI bulletin highlights the trajectory of household financial assets and liabilities. Annual data on household savings published by the National Statistical Office (NSO) shows that financial saving of the household sector declined to 6.5 percent of GDP in 2018-19 from 7.7 percent in 2017-18 and 7.4 percent in 2016-17. Net financial assets of Indian households moderated in 2018-19, reflecting higher consumption expenditure by households. In 2019-20, however, they have gathered pace touching the levels reached in 2017-18, i.e., 7.7 percent of GDP.

    Image21462020Households allocate their financial assets and liabilities among various instruments involving varying degrees of liquidity and risk. Financial assets are held in currency, bank deposits, debt securities, mutual funds, insurance, pension funds and small savings. Financial liabilities are primarily held in the form of loans and borrowings from banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs).

    Currency and deposits with banks still accounted for the bulk of total financial assets (66 percent), followed by insurance funds and mutual funds, while outstanding loans availed by households from commercial banks accounted for the bulk of their total financial liabilities (75.9 percent).

    Image31462020

    Post demonetisation, investors have shown considerable interest to invest in diversified financial assets. While the coronavirus pandemic has temporarily increased focus to conserve cash, the writing is evident. Demat account additions increased by 78 percent between FY15-FY20, with new additions of 50 lakh accounts in the previous financial year. In FY20 alone, 117.94 lakh new mutual fund SIPs were registered, taking the total to 3.20 crore active SIP accounts, clocking a monthly fund inflow of greater than Rs 8,000 crore each month, for 18 consecutive months.

    Image41462020


    Financial assets can provide the much-needed extra income. But nothing extra comes without sufficient risk. Hence, it is the investors prerogative to identify & comprehend the underlying risks.

    PMC Bank fiasco, Yes Bank write-off of AT1 bonds, Commercial paper defaults affecting debt mutual funds, Franklin Templeton's closure of 6 credit risk funds, and a 26 percent fall in Nifty50 in FY20 have shown that risk is omnipresent and cannot be avoided.

    While systematic risks like business risk, financing risk, credit risk, product risk, legal risk, liquidity risk, political risk, operational risk are inherent and non-diversifiable, a better understanding of the idiosyncratic nature and diversification of unsystematic risks can surely help an investor build wealth in a progressive manner. Adhering to a charted financial plan and continuing investments consistently, over a longer period of time, can help in minimizing or mitigating these risks to a greater extent.

    Returns from any asset cannot be made in a day or in a short period of time. Though luck may play its part at times, for building wealth in a consistent manner, it is important to be an investor and not a speculator. New investors shouldn't be in a hurry; peer comparison is dangerous. It is imperative that investors educate themselves on the pitfalls of each investment, discuss the applicability with their financial adviser and then take a decision based on their risk appetite, financial strength, investment horizon and planned goals.

    Patience is a key prerequisite for all investors. Never believe in stock tips from strangers or indulgence in quick get-rich schemes, they rarely work and can have lasting adverse effects on your financial situation.

    The adage, there is no free lunch in this world, loosely translates as without risk there is no return. An investor's philosophy should be about managing risks, not returns.

    The author is Co-Founder & CEO at FYERS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    First Published on Jun 14, 2020 01:33 pm

    tags #Expert Columns #Nifty #Sensex

    Centre, Delhi govt to fight COVID-19 together: CM Kejriwal after meeting with Amit Shah

    COVID-19 crisis | Delhi to double number of testing in two days, triple in six

    Coronavirus pandemic | Pakistan records highest single-day increase, tally at 1,39,230

    In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

    Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

    Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

