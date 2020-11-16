'The blue-eyed boy metal index will hog the limelight in Samvat 2077'

The blue-eyed boy would be the metals index, which showed a double bottom in March 2020, quiet similar to the levels since in 2016. The cyclical nature of the sector also trumps the favor.
The blue-eyed boy would be the metals index, which showed a double bottom in March 2020, quite similar to the levels since in 2016. The cyclical nature of the sector also trumps the favour, Pushkaraj Kanitkar, VP, Equities at GEPL Capital said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.
Edited excerpts:
A) The momentum had built in the system since the last week itself, when the index vaulted a good 6 percent in a week’s time. The FIIs have been gung ho and pumped in close to Rs 30,000 cr over the last 2 weeks & have clearly outnumbered the sales pressed by the DIIs in ratio 2:1.
The clarity in the US polls and the sentimental bump up through the vaccine news by Pfizer has given the emotional HIGH to it as well.
The icing on the cake has been the domestic politics, where the ruling BJP at center has received a thumbs up with the electoral gains. All in all positive sentiment has ruled the roost and shaped the bandwagon.
Q) Small & midcaps underperform in the week gone by. What is your outlook on the broader market? Does it look like FIIs favoured quality largecaps more than mid and smallcaps? What are your views?
A) The focus has largely remained limited to heavyweights within the index. However, it is noteworthy that the sector (read Banking & Finance) that had been in a laggard all through the last 6 months, has finally found its bearing and it caught up quiet swiftly with the benchmark NIFTY.
Given the fact that Banking & Finance constitutes close to 30% of the benchmark, the NIFTY is set for a good run. The small & midcap have underperformed at the index level, but stock-specific up moves have been the order of the last few days.
Going ahead as well, we feel it would be a selector’s pick to see the outperformers, be it in the form of sectoral churns or micro it down to stock-specific picks as well.
Q) What is the outlook for markets for the coming week? Any important data to watch out for that is likely to impact the sentiment?
A) We remain cautiously bullish going ahead into the week. The second half of the week has seen some profit booking coming to the fore.
However, the correction is still not meaningful, given that the benchmark has not lost any weight even though it has risen by a stupendous 1100 points or close to 9 percent over the last 11 trading sessions.
Any correction from hereon would be very welcome, which will bring in more stability for the markets going ahead. However, on price patterns, the evidence of bears calling the shots is altogether lacking.
Q) What is your outlook on markets for SAMVAT 2077?
A) We certainly stand bullish on the markets for the upcoming SAMVAT, with the first half of the SAMVAT 2076 providing a deep & good correction, past the benchmark hitting all-time highs.
The recovery, post this deep correction too has been pretty gradual with the NIFTY hitting all-time highs once again after almost 8-months. The momentum would thus remain rational, with intermediate bouts of profit booking.Q) Which sectors are likely to hog the limelight in SAMVAT 2077 and why?
Auto would remain the dark horse, while pharma, IT & Consumption themes will remain evergreen in the new Samvat as well.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.