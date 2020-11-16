'The blue-eyed boy metal index will hog the limelight in Samvat 2077'

The blue-eyed boy would be the metals index, which showed a double bottom in March 2020, quite similar to the levels since in 2016. The cyclical nature of the sector also trumps the favour, Pushkaraj Kanitkar, VP, Equities at GEPL Capital said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

A) The momentum had built in the system since the last week itself, when the index vaulted a good 6 percent in a week’s time. The FIIs have been gung ho and pumped in close to Rs 30,000 cr over the last 2 weeks & have clearly outnumbered the sales pressed by the DIIs in ratio 2:1.

The clarity in the US polls and the sentimental bump up through the vaccine news by Pfizer has given the emotional HIGH to it as well.

The icing on the cake has been the domestic politics, where the ruling BJP at center has received a thumbs up with the electoral gains. All in all positive sentiment has ruled the roost and shaped the bandwagon.

Q) Small & midcaps underperform in the week gone by. What is your outlook on the broader market? Does it look like FIIs favoured quality largecaps more than mid and smallcaps? What are your views?

A) The focus has largely remained limited to heavyweights within the index. However, it is noteworthy that the sector (read Banking & Finance) that had been in a laggard all through the last 6 months, has finally found its bearing and it caught up quiet swiftly with the benchmark NIFTY.

Given the fact that Banking & Finance constitutes close to 30% of the benchmark, the NIFTY is set for a good run. The small & midcap have underperformed at the index level, but stock-specific up moves have been the order of the last few days.

Going ahead as well, we feel it would be a selector’s pick to see the outperformers, be it in the form of sectoral churns or micro it down to stock-specific picks as well.

Q) What is the outlook for markets for the coming week? Any important data to watch out for that is likely to impact the sentiment?

A) We remain cautiously bullish going ahead into the week. The second half of the week has seen some profit booking coming to the fore.