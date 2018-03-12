Thai Union Group Public Co sells stake worth Rs 1,047 cr in Avanti Feeds

Thai Union Group Public Company today sold nearly 10 per cent stake in Avanti Feeds for Rs 1,047.20 crore, through an open market transaction. Avanti Feeds is a leading manufacturer and exporter of prawns and fish feeds as well as shrimp processor.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Thai Union Group Public Company offloaded 44 lakh shares, amounting to 9.69 per cent stake in Avanti Feeds.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 2,380, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,047.20 crore, the data showed. The entire stake was purchased by Thai Union Asia Investment Holding.