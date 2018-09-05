App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Texmo Pipes surges 14% on order win from L&T worth Rs 81.30 crore

The execution period of the order is 9 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Texmo Pipes and Products surged more than 14 percent intraday Wednesday after company received an order worth Rs 81.30 crore.

The company has received an order of HDPE Pipe worth Rs 81.30 crore from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Chennai.

The execution period of the aforesaid order is 9 months.

Promoters/promoter group/group companies do not have any interest in the entity that have awarded the order and same do not fall under the related party transactions.

The trading window of the company shall remain closed from September 5 to 6, 2018 (both days inclusive) and will open on September 7, 2018.

texmo

 

The 10th annual general meeting of the company will be held on September 25, 2018.

At 09:39 hrs Texmo Pipes and Products was quoting at Rs 27.15, up Rs 2.85, or 11.73 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 09:48 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.