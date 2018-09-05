Texmo Pipes surges 14% on order win from L&T worth Rs 81.30 crore

Shares of Texmo Pipes and Products surged more than 14 percent intraday Wednesday after company received an order worth Rs 81.30 crore.

The company has received an order of HDPE Pipe worth Rs 81.30 crore from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Chennai.

The execution period of the aforesaid order is 9 months.

Promoters/promoter group/group companies do not have any interest in the entity that have awarded the order and same do not fall under the related party transactions.

The trading window of the company shall remain closed from September 5 to 6, 2018 (both days inclusive) and will open on September 7, 2018.

The 10th annual general meeting of the company will be held on September 25, 2018.

At 09:39 hrs Texmo Pipes and Products was quoting at Rs 27.15, up Rs 2.85, or 11.73 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil