you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tera Software hits 20% upper circuit on getting Rs 422-cr order

Tera Software was the lowest bidder for work contract worth Rs 422.85 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tera Software shares were locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 50.25 on April 2 after receiving a big order in Odisha.

There were pending buy orders of 23,953 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE, at 11:26 hours IST.

The company informed exchanges that it has bagged a work contract worth Rs 422.85 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation (OPTCL) for which the company was the lowest bidder.

"Company has signed an agreement with OPTCL for the same work contract for survey, planning, design, engineering, manufacturing, insurance, supply (including spares supply items) and installation, delivery at site, end to end integration, testing & commissioning of OFC (Aerial) GPON network and technical specification evaluation work in Odisha," Tera said in its filing.

Apart from the e-Governance solutions, Tera Software offers system integration & networking, IT-enabled services and software development & consultancy.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 11:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tera Software

