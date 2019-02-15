Tera Software jumps 15% on orders worth Rs 289 cr

Tera Software shares rallied 15.5 percent in morning on Friday on bagging projects and work orders worth Rs 289 crore in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The stock was quoting at Rs 46, up Rs 3.75, or 8.88 percent on the BSE, at 09:45 hours IST.

The company has received three orders including big operation and maintenance order in Andhra Pradesh.

"A very prestigious project of AP Fiber Grid Phase-I for operation and maintenance of the same for Andhra Pradesh State Fiber Grid Network Phase-I for a period of five years from Andhra Pradesh State Fiber Net Limited (APSFL). The value of this project is Rs 252.74 crore," the company said in its filing.

The company also received the project work of Rs 33.75 crore for annual maintenance contract (AMC) services of PT equipment viz. OLTs, Agora Software, and Software for AAA server for AP fibergrid project for 5 years across 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh from APSFL.

Other order worth Rs 2.15 crore was also received from APSFL for last mile optical fiber connectivity upto 622 connections to Education institutions from APSFL POP.