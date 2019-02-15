Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tera Software jumps 15% on orders worth Rs 289 cr

The company has received three orders including big operation and maintenance order in Andhra Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tera Software shares rallied 15.5 percent in morning on Friday on bagging projects and work orders worth Rs 289 crore in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The stock was quoting at Rs 46, up Rs 3.75, or 8.88 percent on the BSE, at 09:45 hours IST.

The company has received three orders including big operation and maintenance order in Andhra Pradesh.

"A very prestigious project of AP Fiber Grid Phase-I for operation and maintenance of the same for Andhra Pradesh State Fiber Grid Network Phase-I for a period of five years from Andhra Pradesh State Fiber Net Limited (APSFL). The value of this project is Rs 252.74 crore," the company said in its filing.

The company also received the project work of Rs 33.75 crore for annual maintenance contract (AMC) services of PT equipment viz. OLTs, Agora Software, and Software for AAA server for AP fibergrid project for 5 years across 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh from APSFL.

Other order worth Rs 2.15 crore was also received from APSFL for last mile optical fiber connectivity upto 622 connections to Education institutions from APSFL POP.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 09:58 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tera Software

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.