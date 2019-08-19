App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tepid Listing: Spandana Sphoorty Financial debuts at Rs 825, 4% discount to IPO price

The stock opened at Rs 825 on the National Stock Exchange, against issue price Rs 856

Microfinance lender Spandana Sphoorty Financial started off trade at a 3.6 percent discount to its issue price on August 19, the first day of trade on exchanges.

The stock opened at Rs 825 on the National Stock Exchange, against issue price Rs 856. At 1003 hours IST, it was trading at Rs 830.50, down 3 percent after hitting a day's low of Rs 808 and high of Rs 850 in the beginning.

On the BSE, the stock opened lower by 3.7 percent at Rs 824.

In terms of volumes, Spandana traded with volumes of 37,000 shares on the BSE and 6 lakh shares on the NSE.

The Rs 1,200-crore public issue had received a tepid response. It was subscribed 1.05 times.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of 93,56,725 equity shares, including anchor portion of 42,08,886 equity shares.

The company will use the fresh issue proceeds towards augmenting its capital base.

The Hyderabad-based Spandana Sphoorty, a two-decade old geographically diversified and rural-focused NBFC microfinance institution, offers small-ticket unsecured loans to women in the low-income bracket in rural and urban areas. It provides income-generation loans, business loans and loans against gold jewellery.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 10:04 am

tags #IPO - New Listings #Spandana Sphoorty Financial

