Temporary spike in MCX Natural gas prices likely if colder weather continues to prevail after mid-Nov

Sakina Mandsaurwala

The US Fed interest rate reduction signalled a pause in the easing cycle, which infused doubt in the investor's mind as the trade war slowdown still remains. Precious metal prices continued the buying spree for the second straight week.

Comex Gold prices rose by 0.5 percent while silver was up by 1 percent. Base metal complex turned negative after China said that it doubted if a long term trade deal was possible with US President Trump.

Except aluminium, that gained 2 percent, all other base metals ended with losses. Crude oil prices remained muted awaiting the next OPEC policy in December.

Natural gas prices rose 17 percent during the last week on forecast of colder weather and expecting it to persist until mid-November. Such below than normal temperatures will slowdown the inventory addition in the coming two to three weeks. Currently though, the fundamentals of gas are not supportive of any sustainable price rally.

Natural gas production has been on record high levels at 93.8 and the storage injection this season has removed the supply imbalance. During this injection season, natural gas stocks have risen by 2.465 tcf since the start of April, the largest gain since 2014, according to the US EIA. Hedge funds have created short positions in natural gas and such huge short positions during the cold weather will increase the risk of short covering ahead of winter's seasonal demand.

Production has exceeded consumption and exports, and along with that, there will be enough of storage to encounter any winter seasonal demand.

Outlook:

Record high production and huge storage levels made the natural gas prices test the lows of 2016. Higher production and inventory levels will keep the natural gas prices under pressure. Therefore, only a temporary spike in MCX Natural gas prices will be seen if the colder weather continues to prevail after mid-November. We expect MCX Natural gas prices to remain resisted at Rs 230-250 per MMBtu during the three month time frame. Currently, MCX Natural gas prices are trading at Rs 192.

(The author is Commodity Analyst at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.)