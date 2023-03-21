 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Temasek sells Rs 499.4 crore shares in Devyani International

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 21, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST

Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd had held 7.08 crore shares or 5.88 percent stake in Devyani International as of December 2022.

Temasek Holdings subsidiary has offloaded nearly 3 percent equity shareholding in Devyani International via open market transactions on March 21. The stock closed the session with 1 percent loss at Rs 142 on the BSE.

Dunearn Investments Mauritius Pte Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, sold 3.44 crore equity shares, which is equivalent to 2.85% shareholding, in the quick service restaurants chain operator, as per the bulk deals data available with BSE.

Tamasek sold those shares at an average price of Rs 145.04 per share, amounting to Rs 499.4 crore.

Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd had held 7.08 crore shares or 5.88 percent stake in Devyani International as of December 2022.