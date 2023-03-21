Temasek sells Rs 499.4 crore shares in Devyani International

Temasek Holdings subsidiary has offloaded nearly 3 percent equity shareholding in Devyani International via open market transactions on March 21. The stock closed the session with 1 percent loss at Rs 142 on the BSE.

Dunearn Investments Mauritius Pte Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, sold 3.44 crore equity shares, which is equivalent to 2.85% shareholding, in the quick service restaurants chain operator, as per the bulk deals data available with BSE.

Tamasek sold those shares at an average price of Rs 145.04 per share, amounting to Rs 499.4 crore.

Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd had held 7.08 crore shares or 5.88 percent stake in Devyani International as of December 2022.

However, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund via Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund was the buyer for some of those shares, acquiring 62 lakh shares or 0.51 percent stake in the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India, at an average price of Rs 145, which is worth Rs 89.9 crore. Among others, Asiana Fund I has bought 33.42 lakh shares or 2.63 percent stake in Greenlam Industries at an average price of Rs 306 per share, amounting to Rs 102.29 crore shares.

Merlin Group to develop 3.5-million sq ft World Trade Center in Kolkata for Rs 1500 crore However, investor Smiti Holding and Trading Company was the seller, offloading 33.42 lakh shares in Greenlam at same average price. Greenlam Industries climbed 6.4 percent to close at Rs 324.25 per share on the BSE.

