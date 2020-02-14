App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 08:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Temasek investment arm sells Godrej Agrovet shares worth Rs 204cr

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, a total of 37,84,738 shares of Godrej Agrovet, agri-business firm of Godrej Industries, were sold by V-Sciences Investment Pte Ltd.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
V-Sciences Investment, an investment arm of Temasek, on Friday offloaded nearly 38 lakh shares of Godrej Agrovet for a little over Rs 204 crore through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, a total of 37,84,738 shares of Godrej Agrovet, agri-business firm of Godrej Industries, were sold by V-Sciences Investment Pte Ltd.

The shares were offloaded on an average price of Rs 539.13, valuing the transaction at Rs 204.04 crore, the data added.

Close

Meanwhile, Godrej Industries picked up 32,20,000 shares of the agri-business company.

At the end of the December 2019 quarter, V-Sciences Investment held 2,47,07,698 shares, amounting to 12.87 per cent stake, of Godrej Agrovet.

Shares of Godrej Agrovet closed at Rs 520.30 apiece on the BSE, down 6.45 per cent from the previous close.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 08:53 pm

tags #Business #Godrej Agrovet #Market news

