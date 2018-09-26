Telecom stocks gain after Cabinet approves telecom policy

Moneycontrol News

Shares of telecom companies rose after media reports said that the Cabinet has approved a telecom policy.

Vodafone Idea gained about 1.5 percent, and Reliance Communications rose more than 3 percent.

The Cabinet has approved the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018, PTI reported citing a source.

The policy aims to attract $100 billion investment and create 4 million jobs in the sector by 2022.

According to the draft of the policy, NDCP is focused on increasing high-speed broadband penetration, with use of modern technologies like 5G and optical fibres across the country at affordable rates.

The draft promised to rationalise levies such as spectrum charges to rejuvenate debt-ridden telecom sector, the proposed new telecom policy seeks to provide broadband access to all with 50 megabit per second speed, 5G services and create 40 lakh new jobs by 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)