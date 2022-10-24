English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to restructure and create crypto platform

    TASE, which went public in 2019, said it would create a new publicly traded holding company that will own 100% of the bourse, which will become a private firm.

    Reuters
    October 24, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

    The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) said on Monday it would reshape its ownership structure and also create a blockchain platform to allow more trading of crypto currencies in an effort to match international standards.

    TASE, which went public in 2019, said it would create a new publicly traded holding company that will own 100% of the bourse, which will become a private firm. Subsidiaries of the exchange will be units of the new holding company.

    It said its board had given the nod to the plan but approval from the regulator and TASE shareholders were still awaited.

    Under its five-year plan, TASE said it would focus on organic growth and bring in foreign investors through the expansion of international products traded and cleared on the bourse, including a relaunch of derivatives futures, it said.

    Just 8% of daily share trading comes from foreign investors.

    Close

    Related stories

    The exchange said it would create a platform for digital assets using blockchain, or distributed ledger technology. This would allow the trading of digital assets while exporting proprietary technological services to smaller foreign exchanges.

    As a result, the TASE said it expects a compounded annual growth rate from revenue of 10% to 12% through 2027.

    "We will leverage our home court advantage in Israel to adopt and develop fintech and position TASE as a hub of services and products," said TASE's chief executive Ittai Ben Zeev.

    Over the first half of 2022, the bourse earned an operating profit of 47 million shekels ($13 million) versus 55 million in all of 2021.
    Reuters
    Tags: #cryptocurrency #stock exchange #Tel Aviv
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 07:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.