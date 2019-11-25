App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tejas Networks share price gains 2% after ICRA reaffirms long term rating to 'A'

The outlook on the long term rating has been revised from positive to stable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Tejas Networks jumped over 2 percent intraday on November 25 after rating agency ICRA reaffirmed its long term rating for company's Line of Credit (LOC) at A. The outlook on the long term rating has been revised from positive to stable.

The stock has zoomed over 41 percent in the last 3 days and was quoting at Rs 96.00, up Rs 2.15, or 2.29 percent.

The company expects its earnings to recover in the second half of the ongoing financial year by focusing more on private-sector orders and tapping into under-penetrated international markets, said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Nayak.

Close
For the September quarter, Tejas Network's revenue fell 58 percent to Rs 87 crore with a net loss of Rs 4.4 crore versus net profit of Rs 33.5 crore. The company's EBITDA declined 86 percent to Rs 6.4 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 7.4 percent against 21.5 percent.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 25, 2019 10:09 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tejas Networks

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.