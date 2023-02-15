 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Tejas Networks breaks month-long consolidation, posts biggest single-day gain since August 2022

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 15, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

Stock surges 12 percent intraday; forms a robust bullish candle with a long upper shadow on the daily charts, indicating a bit of profit-booking at higher levels

Tejas Networks decisively broke its more than a month-long consolidation range and rallied 9 percent on February 15 afternoon despite volatility in the broader markets.

The stock formed a robust bullish candle with a long upper shadow on the daily charts, indicating a bit of profit-booking at higher levels. In intraday trade, it surged more than 12 percent.

At the time of writing this article, it was trading with 9 percent gains, the biggest single-day gain since August 29, 2022, at Rs 584 on the NSE, with significantly high volumes.

The stock was also trading above its all short-term (5, 9 and 21-day EMA - exponential moving averages) as well as medium and long-term moving averages (50, 100, and 200-day EMA), indicating a positive mood among participants.