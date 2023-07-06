Technical View | Trend positive, experts say Nifty ready for move towards 19,700

Market

The Nifty hit the 19,500 mark for the first time on July 6, as the Indian equity market’s record run continues. Oil & gas, auto, banks, metals and pharma stocks powered the market higher, with foreign institutional investors providing healthy support.

After initial volatility, the index, which consolidated in the previous two sessions, gained strength and extended the rally to go past 19,500 in late trade. The index gained 99 points to end at a new closing high of 19,497 and formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts.

The momentum can take the Nifty towards 19,600-19,700 in the coming days, provided it closes above 19,500, while 19,300-19,350 is expected to remain as immediate support, experts said.

"The Nifty reached another all-time high after two-day of consolidation, indicating a breakout in the upward direction. The overall trend appears positive as the index comfortably sits above a key short-term moving average (50-DMA of 18,548)," Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities said.

Immediate resistance is at 19,500 and its decisive breakout may take the index towards 19,725. Support on the lower end is pegged at 19,350-19,300, he said.

Option data indicated 19,400-19,500 is crucial for maintaining upside.

On the options front, we have seen maximum Call open interest at 19,500 strike, followed by 19,600 strike, with Call writing at 20,300 strike, then 19,500 strike, whereas the maximum Put open interest was at 19,400 strike, followed by 19,500 strike, with Put writing at 19,500 strike, then 19,400 strike.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty held on to 45,000 mark despite consolidation, which is expected to be a key support in the near term.

The index hit the day's high of 45,417 and low of 45,043, before closing the session 188 points higher at 45,340. It formed a bullish candlestick on the daily charts as buying interest was seen in most banking stocks.

"Bank Nifty needs to hold above the 45,000 mark to make an up move towards 45,500 and 45,650 levels, whereas on the downside, the support shifted higher to 45,000, followed by 44,750 levels," Chandan Taparia, Senior Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

The broader markets continued to outperform the frontline indices on positive breadth. The Nifty midcap 100 index gained 1 percent and the smallcap 100 was up 0.8 percent.

