Technical View | Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The market ended the first session of the week on a strong note with benchmark indices closing at the highest level in one month, driven by the rally in Asian peers and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 192.35 points to 36,578.96 while the Nifty 50 rallied 54.90 points to 10,961.90, forming bullish candle on the daily scale on Monday.

The broader markets underperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap index falling 0.8 percent and Smallcap index 0.9 percent as advance: decline ratio was in favour of bears.

The sectoral trend was mixed as Bank, IT and Pharma indices closed in the green while Auto and Realty lost over a percent each. FMCG and Metal also lost ground.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,902.57, followed by 10,843.33. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,004.27 and then 11,046.73.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,533.60, up 76.90 points on January 21. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,407.33, followed by 27,281.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,641.03, followed by 27,748.46.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1200, target of Rs 1140

Sell South Indian Bank with a stop loss of Rs 15, target of Rs 12.50

Sell Can Fin Homes with a stop loss of Rs 268, target of Rs 254

Buy United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1470, target of Rs 1520

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1250, target of Rs 1310

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Titan Company with stop loss at Rs 950 and target of Rs 975

Buy Pidilite Industries with stop loss at Rs 1140 and target of Rs 1170

Buy Tech Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 700 and target of Rs 725

Sell BEML with stop loss at Rs 905 and target of Rs 865

Sell Tata Steel with stop loss at Rs 478 and target of Rs 460

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1450 and target of Rs 1385

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 285.5 and target of Rs 300

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1253 and target of Rs 1296

Sell Maruti Suzuki below Rs 7185 with stop loss of Rs 7230 and target of Rs 7010

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​