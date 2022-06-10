Technical View | Steep fall dissipates pullback hopes, Nifty forms bearish candle, may break 16,000

After a day of recovery, the Nifty50 fell quite sharply and dissipated hopes of a pullback attempt on June 10, following weakness in global counterparts after ECB interest rate guidance and ahead of US inflation data due later today.

The index has formed bearish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts, as the closing was lower than opening levels, indicating a clear nervousness at the street. The index lost 2.3 percent for the week.

The index has decisively broken its crucial supports 16,400 and 16,250 levels, hence it may break the psychological 16,000 mark in coming sessions, experts said.

The broader markets also traded lower with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.83 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, as more than two shares declined for every advancing share on the NSE.

The volatility also increased a bit by 2.27 percent to 19.58 levels, supporting bears camp.

The Nifty50 opened sharply lower by nearly 200 points to 16,284 and corrected up to 16,173 intraday. The day's high of 16,325 could act as a resistance in the next session, experts said. The index settled at 16,202, down 276 points or 1.68 percent.

"The force with which Nifty has fallen on the last day of the week seems to have dissipated the hopes of a pullback attempt. Moreover, a decent bearish candle, as a follow-through to the preceding week’s Shooting Star kind of formation is acting as some sort of confirmation for the resumption of the down move," said Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia.

Furthermore, he said a breach of 20 days SMA (simple moving average - 16,315) is further strengthening the bearish sentiment. Hence, the Nifty may initially slide down towards the recent lows of 15,900 to 15,735 levels, he added.

For the time being, upsides shall remain capped at 16,324 levels, whereas a close above the said level may signal sideways consolidation, the market expert said. It looks prudent to remain neutral on the index trades for the time being, Mazhar Mohammad advised.

Option data indicated that the Nifty50 may trade in a broader range of 15,800 to 16,700 levels in coming sessions.

On option front, maximum Call open interest was seen at 17,500 strike followed by 17,000 strike while maximum Put open interest was seen at 16,000 strike then 15,500 strike. Call writing was seen at 16,200 strike followed by 16,300 strike while minor Put writing was seen at 16,200 and 16,100 strike.

Bank Nifty saw a gap-down opening by more than 400 points and then drifted lower towards 34,347 levels. It remained negative to rangebound for most part of the session and closed the day with losses 602 points at 34,484.

The banking index has formed a bearish candle on daily and weekly scales and closed below a key support of 34,750 levels. "Till it holds below 34,750, further weakness could be seen towards 34,250 and 34,000 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

On the stocks front, positive setup was seen in Deepak Nitrite, Trent, Torrent Power, Hindustan Aeronautics, Federal Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, TVS Motor, Bharat Electronics, Siemens and Maruti Suzuki, Taparia said.

However, weakness was seen in Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, Gujarat Gas, L&T Finance Holdings, Apollo Tyres, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Hindalco, Coforge, Tata Steel and LIC Housing Finance, he added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.