Technical View: Spinning Top formation on Nifty suggests sideways trade ahead

The Nifty traded higher for the major part of the session amid volatility and closed above 12,100 on February 6, driven by RBI's accommodative stance and several liquidity measures for stressed sectors as well as positive global cues.

The index gained for the fourth straight session and formed a small-bodied bullish candle that resembled a Spinning Top on daily charts.

A Spinning Top is often regarded as a neutral pattern that suggests indecisiveness. It can be formed in an uptrend as well as a downtrend.

As some of the momentum oscillators are into the overbought zones after the index added 476 points in four days, there could be sideways trade in the coming session, experts say.

After opening higher at 12,120, the Nifty hit an intraday low of 12,084.65 in afternoon just before the RBI policy announcement and high of 12,160.60 after measures to boost liquidity for stressed sectors were unveiled. The index closed 48.80 points higher at 12,138.

"Albeit Nifty traded with a positive bias throughout the session, the trading range remained somewhat narrower with 75 points, which resulted in an indecisive candle which resembles a Spinning Top,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

In the last four sessions, the Nifty added around 476 points, thereby dragging some of the momentum oscillators into the overbought zones on lower time-frame charts, he said.

The Nifty may remain sideways and as long as it sustains above 12,084, it may try to drag its feet towards its logical targets of 12,266, Mohammad said.

However, short-term weakness shall be expected on a close below 12,084 and in such a scenario, the initial target could be towards 11,950, he added.

Though there are no apparent sell signals on lower time frame charts, as of now, considering the overbought nature of markets accompanied with the indecisive formation on price chart, it would be prudent on part of the traders to either book profits or maintain a tight stop below 12,084 and remain neutral, Mazhar Mohammad said.

Market breadth remained in favour of advancing counters on all trading sessions of the ongoing week, which is a sign of relief for the bulls. At current juncture, supports are gradually shifting higher.

On options front, maximum Put open interest was at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call open interest was at 12,500 followed by 12,200 strike. Put writing was seen at 12,100 then 12,000 strike while Call writing was seen at 12,500 followed by 12,400 strike.

The options data indicated a wider trading range between 11,800 and 12,300 for the Nifty.

The volatility consistently cooled off, indicating there is no major event that can create volatile environment. India VIX fell by 2.75 percent to 13.78 levels.

The Bank Nifty index started the session on a positive note and outperformed the benchmark indices. The banking index continued its strong momentum for the fourth time in a row and formed a bullish candle on the daily scale. It witnessed buying interest throughout the session and managed to close above its crucial hurdle of 50-DEMA, up 302.05 points at 31,304.

"On Wednesday, we also observed breakout from the Falling Channel on daily chart and price is sustaining well above the same. Now, supports are shifting higher to 31,000–30,800 levels and sustenance above the support zone may lead to extension in ongoing move towards 31,500 then 31,750 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.