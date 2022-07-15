Technical View | Sentiment indicators turn positive as volatility cools down; Nifty may march towards 16,275

Representative image.

The Nifty50 closed higher for the first time in the last five consecutive sessions and got back above the psychological 16,000 mark on July 15, backed by positive global cues and a decrease in volatility. Auto, financial services, FMCG, and select banks stocks aided the rally.

The index has formed a bullish candle which resembles a Hammer kind of pattern formation on the daily charts, while there was a bearish candle formation on the weekly scale as the index was down one percent amid consolidation during the week.

If the index holds on to the current week's low point of 15,858 in coming sessions, the rally could make a progress towards 16,275, the high point of the recent rally made on July 8, with crucial support at the 15,700 level, experts said.

The Hammer is a bullish reversal pattern formed after a decline. It consists of no upper shadow, a small body, and a long lower shadow. The long lower shadow signifies that the stock has bounced back after testing its support, where demand is located.

The buying was also seen in broader space as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 0.77 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose a third of a percent on positive breadth. About 1,031 shares advanced against 892 declining shares on the NSE.

The Nifty50 started off higher at 16,011 and gradually wiped out gains to hit an intraday low of 15,927, but the recovery took place in afternoon trade itself amid volatility and the index touched an intraday high of 16,067 in late trade. It finally settled at 16,049, up 110.5 points.

"On the daily charts, the rally from the lows of 15,183 levels appears to be unfolding in a channelled way. Interestingly, at Thursday's intraday low of 15,858 level, the index tested the lower end of the said ascending channel and bounced back," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia said.

Hence, he feels if the index sustains above the 15,858 level, the bulls can make efforts to consolidate in a range of 15,950 and 16,275 levels. In between, a close above 16,150 can confirm some kind of strength for the index.

Contrary to this, a close below its 20-day SMA (simple moving average of 15,843) can signal the resumption of the downswing which is in progress from the highs of 16,275, said the market expert who advised that for the time being, it looks prudent for the traders to avoid directional bets on the index.

The fall in volatility index below the 18 mark also supported bulls on Friday. Volatility needs to sustain at lower zones for market stability, experts said. India VIX, the fear index, was down by 4.04 percent at 17.60 levels.

MACD (moving average convergence divergence) continued to indicate the positive direction for the market, while oscillators like RSI and Stochastic suggested the positive sentiment for the market with Stochastic giving a positive crossover.

On the option front, maximum Call open interest was witnessed at 16,500 strike followed by 17,000 strike while maximum Put open interest was seen at 15,500 strike followed by 15,000 strike.

Marginal Call writing was seen at 16,400 strike followed by 16,300 strike while Put writing was witnessed at 15,600 strike and then 15,800 strike. The Option data continued to indicate that the Nifty may remain in a wider trading range of 15,700 to 16,350 levels in coming sessions.

Bank Nifty opened positive at 34,734 but failed to surpass 34,900 and drifted lower to hit an intraday low of 34,464 in the first half of the session. It took support near to its 50 days exponential moving average (DEMA) and witnessed a recovery towards 34,720 in the second half of the session.

Finally, the index closed positive with the gains of 32 points at 34,683 but continued the formation of lower high - lower low in the last four sessions.

The banking index formed a high wave candle after the declines in the last four sessions which is giving an early sign of stability. "Now it has to cross and hold above the 34,750 zone to witness an upmove towards 35,000 and 35,250 levels while on the downside, support is seen at 34,450 and 34,250 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

On the stocks front, a positive setup was seen in TVS Motor, Bharat Electronics, Tata Consumer Products, Cummins India, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Titan, MRF, Indian Hotels, HUL, M&M, Apollo Tyres, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Escorts, Ashok Leyland, Nestle, Tata Power, SRF, Page Industries, DLF, Bajaj Auto, Container Corporation and InterGlobe Aviation.

However, "we have weakness in Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation, SAIL, Glenmark Pharma, HCL Technologies, Bandhan Bank, NMDC and Wipro," Taparia added.

